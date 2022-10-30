Barnard, William, 86, died Thursday. Service: 1 p.m. Monday at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial: Elmwood Cemetery. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Monday at the funeral home.
Galloway, Scott, 56, died Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022. Services: 3 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5 at the Western Kentucky Botanical Garden and 4 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19 at The Deck Beach Bar & Kitchen in Tybee Island, Georgia.
Havener, Glenda, 71, died Thursday. Service: 2 p.m. Sunday at Gibson & Son Funeral Home, Hawesville Chapel. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Sunday at the funeral home.
Heltsley, Martha, 82, died Saturday, October 22, 2022. Service: 6 p.m. Wednesday, November 2, 2022, at Powderly Seventh Day Adventist Church.
Howard, Elaine, 92, died Thursday. Service: Noon Monday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial: Owensboro Memorial Gardens. Visitation: 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday and 10 a.m. until the time of the service Monday at the funeral home.
Nations, Joy, 77, died Monday, Oct. 10, 2022. Service: 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, at Echols Church of God.
Risinger, Elizabeth, 87, died Tuesday. Service: 11 a.m. Tuesday at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church. Burial: Pleasant Grove Cemetery. Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. Monday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory.
Roby, Rose, 73, died Tuesday. Service: 10 a.m. Monday at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial: Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation: 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday and 9 a.m. until the time of the service Monday at the funeral home.
Weedman, James, 67, died Monday, October 10, 2022. Service: 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, November 5, 2022, at Maceo Baptist Church, Maceo.
Winn, Donald, 88, died Thursday. Service: 11 a.m. Monday at Yeargins Chapel Cemetery.
