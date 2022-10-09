Dennis, Roy, 77, died Sunday. Service: 2 p.m. Monday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial: Calhoun Cemetery. Visitation: 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday and noon until the time of the service Monday at the funeral home.
Gilmore, Eldon, 73, died Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022. Service: Noon Sunday at Panther Creek Park in the North Kuegel Shelter.
Hamilton, David, 58, died Wednesday. Funeral Mass: 1 p.m. Monday at Blessed Mother Catholic Church. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Monday at the church.
Hartz, Joseph, 92, died Thursday. Funeral Mass: 10 a.m. Monday at Precious Blood Catholic Church. Burial: Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation: 2 to 5 p.m., with prayers at 4 p.m., Sunday at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory and 9 a.m. until the time of the funeral Mass Monday at the church.
Krauss, Janice, 85, died Sunday. Service: 1 p.m. Saturday, October 15, 2022, at Prospect United Methodist Church, Bristol, Connecticut.
Marcin, Linda, 66, died Tuesday. Service: 11 a.m. Friday, October 14, 2022, at St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery in Pontiac, Illinois. Burial: St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, October 13, 2022, at Duffy-Baier-Snedecor Funeral Home in Pontiac, Illinois.
Maxwell, Billy, 95, died Thursday. Service: 10 a.m. Tuesday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial: Bethel Cemetery, Beech Grove, with military honors. Visitation: 4 to 8 p.m. Monday and from 9 a.m. until the time of the service Tuesday at the funeral home.
Morton, John, 81, died Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022. Service: 10 a.m. until noon Saturday, October 15, 2022, at Christ Church United Methodist, Louisville.
Woodall, Jeremy, 36, died Thursday. Service: 1:30 p.m. Sunday at Tucker Funeral Home, Central City. Burial: Cedar Grove Cemetery. Visitation: 11 a.m. until the time of the service Sunday at the funeral home.
Young, Lillian, 90, died Wednesday. Funeral Mass: 10 a.m. Monday at St. Peter of Alcantara Catholic Church. Burial: St. Peter of Alcantara Catholic Church Cemetery. Visitation: 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory and 9 a.m until the time of the service Monday at the church.
Rita Faye Coyle Fredell, 49, died Friday. Service: 10 a.m. Thursday at Horsley Chapel Cemetery in Hardinsburg.
Susan Brewer Johnson, 65, of died Friday. Service: 1 p.m. Monday at Tucker Funeral Home in Central City. Burial: Rochester Cemetery. Visitation: 10 a.m. Monday at the funeral home.
