Funerals
Brewer, Cherry, 86, died Thursday. Service: 2 p.m. Sunday at Tucker Funeral Home, Central City. Burial: Mt. Pisgah Cemetery. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Sunday at the funeral home.
Embry, Cova, 92, died Wednesday. Service: 2 p.m. Sunday at Bevil Bros. Funeral Home, Beaver Dam. Burial: Mt. Carmel Cemetery. Visitation: 9 a.m. until the time of the service Sunday at the funeral home.
Henderson, Sammie, 71, died Friday. Service: 5 p.m. Sunday at Duvall’s Chapen General Baptist Church. Burial: Nebo Cemetery. Visitation: 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday at the church.
Maddox, Robert, 90, died Thursday. Service: 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 29 at Second Presbyterian Church, 3701 Old Brownsboro Road, Louisville. Visitation: 10 a.m. until time of service Friday, Sept. 29 at the church.
Raley, Robert, died recently. Service: 1:30 p.m. Sunday at Gibson & Son Funeral Home, Hawesville Chapel. Visitation: 1 p.m. until the time of the service Sunday at the funeral home.
Spurlock, Thomas, 74, died Thursday. Service: Noon Monday in Old Jackson Cemetery, Greenville, with the burial to follow.
Shumaker, Darryl, 55, died Tuesday. Visitation: 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory.
