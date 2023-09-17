Adams, James, 83, died Wednesday. Service: 1 p.m. Monday at Gibson & Son Funeral Home, Lewisport Chapel. Burial: Owensboro Memorial Gardens. Visitation: 11 a.m. until the time of the service Monday at the funeral home.
Chambers, Darrell, 90, died Wednesday. Visitation: 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday at James H. Davis Funeral Home and Crematory.
Hauslein, Betty, 77, died Monday. Service: 1 p.m. Sunday at. Tucker Funeral Home, Central City. Burial: Fairmount Cemetery.
Keown, James, 77, died Tuesday. Service: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday at James H. Davis Funeral Home and Crematory.
Maddox, Robert, 90, died Thursday. Service: 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 29, 2023, at Second Presbyterian Church, 3701 Old Brownsboro Road, Louisville. Visitation: 10 a.m. until time of service Friday, Sept. 29, 2023, at the church.
Mullins, Fitzhugh, 92, died Tuesday. Service: 10 a.m. Monday at Calvary Episcopal Church, Louisville. Burial: Calvary Episcopal Church Cemetery. Visitation: 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday at Ratterman Funeral Home, St. Matthews (Louisville).
Mundy, Crystal, 38, died Tuesday. Service: 1 p.m. Tuesday at McFarland Funeral Home, Owensboro. Visitation: 11 a.m. until the time of the service Tuesday at the funeral home.
Myers, Howard, 71, died Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023. Service: 3:45 p.m. Sunday at Grace Reformed Baptist Church, Owensboro.
Ramirez, Ralph, 85, died Friday. Funeral Mass: 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at Precious Blood Catholic Church. Burial: Owensboro Memorial Gardens. Visitation: 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service Tuesday at the church.
Robinson, Gwendolyn, 57, died Friday, Sept. 8, 2023. Service: 1 p.m. Monday, Sept. 25, 2023, at McFarland Funeral Home, Owensboro. Visitation: 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023, and 11 a.m. until the time of the service Monday, Sept. 25, 2023.
Roby, Anna, 95, died Friday. Funeral Mass: 10 a.m. Tuesday at St. Mary of the Woods Catholic Church. Burial: St. Mary of the Woods Catholic Church Cemetery. Visitation: 2 to 6 p.m., with prayers at 5:30 p.m., Monday at Cecil Funeral Home, Whitesville.
Rust, Sherry, 60, died Wednesday. Service: 11 a.m. Tuesday at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial: Pleasant Grove Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. Monday and 9 a.m. until the time of the service Tuesday at the funeral home.
Strader, Patsy, 89, died Wednesday. Service: 3:30 p.m. Sunday at Gary’s Funeral Home, Greenville. Burial: Rose Hill Cemetery, Central City. Visitation: 12:30 p.m. until the time of the service Sunday at the funeral home.
Watson, Kenneth, 93, died Wednesday. Service: 3 p.m. Sunday at Bevil Bros. Funeral Home, Beaver Dam. Burial: Fairview Church Cemetery, Olaton. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Sunday at the funeral home.
Winstead, Charles, 87, died Thursday. Funeral Mass: Noon Monday at St. Stephen Cathedral. Burial: Mater Dolorosa Cemetery. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the Mass Monday at the church.
Voyles, Bobby, 57, died Wednesday. Service: 11 a.m. Tuesday at Bevil Bros. Funeral Home, Beaver Dam. Burial: Sunnyside Cemetery, Beaver Dam. Visitation: 4 to 8 p.m. Monday and 9 a.m. until the time of the service Tuesday at the funeral home.
