Blair, Grace, 89, died April 14, 2020. Celebration of life: From 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday at Legion Park. Cake and punch provided.
Brown, Martina, 61, died Tuesday. Service: 2 p.m. Monday at Trent-Dowell Funeral Home. Burial: Bethel Fellowship Cemetery, McDaniels. Visitation: After 10:30 a.m. Monday.
Butler, Lisa, 57, died Sept. 16. Celebration of life: 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 10, at Bevil Bros Funeral Home, Beaver Dam. Visitation: After 10 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 10.
Clark, William, 89, died Sept. 10. Memorial service: 1:30 p.m. Sunday at Rosehill Cemetery.
Douthitt, Johnny, 70, died Wednesday. Service: Noon Tuesday at Trent-Dowell Funeral Home. Burial: Pleasant Grove Cemetery, Hardin Springs. Visitation: After 9:30 a.m. Tuesday.
Englert, Mary, 47, died Sept. 8. Memorial service: 3 p.m. Sunday at Cecil Funeral Home. Visitation: After 2 p.m. Sunday.
Forsythe, Thomas, 63, died Wednesday. Service: 11 a.m. Monday in the chapel at James H. Davis Funeral Home. Burial: Rosehill Cemetery. Visitation: After 10 a.m. Monday.
Hamilton, William, 55, died Monday. Memorial service: 11 a.m. Monday at Geary Funeral Home, Fordsville. Visitation: After 9:30 a.m. Monday.
Hicks, Gregory, 44, died Aug. 13. Celebration of life: After 1 p.m. Sunday at the Whispering Winds shelter in Panther Creek Park. Food and music will be provided. Casual attire requested.
Jarrell Jr., Fred, 85, died Thursday. Service: 2 p.m. Tuesday in the chapel at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory and streaming live at davisf uneralhome.com. Burial: Rosehill Cemetery. Visitation: After 11 a.m. Tuesday.
Minton, Sarah, died February 2021. Celebration of life: 4 p.m. Sunday at Reed Community Church, Reed.
Priddy, Geneva, 91, died Sept. 17. Service: 11 a.m. EST Tuesday in the chapel of Resthaven Memorial Cemetery, Louisville. Burial: Resthaven Memorial Cemetery, Louisville. Visitation: After 10:30 a.m. EST Tuesday.
Smith, James, 75, died Aug. 29. Service: 1 p.m. Saturday at Calhoun Baptist Church and streaming live at musterfuneralhomes.com. Visitation: After 11:30 a.m. Saturday.
Strehl, Ann, 73, died Aug. 19. Graveside service: 1 p.m. Monday at St. William Catholic Church Cemetery.
