Daniel, Edith, 79, died Thursday. Service: 4 p.m. Sunday at Bells Run Baptist Church. Visitation: 2 p.m. until the time of the service Sunday at the church.
Dennis, Omer, 75, died Tuesday. Service: 2 p.m. Sunday at Tucker Funeral Home in Central City. Burial: Bethlehem Cemetery in Bremen.
Devine, Joyce, 88, died Wednesday. Service: 11 a.m. Tuesday at Tucker Funeral Home. Burial: Rose Hill Cemetery. Visitation: 9 a.m. until the time of the service Tuesday at the funeral home.
Devine, Kaye, 63, died Thursday. Service: 11 a.m. Tuesday at Muster Funeral Homes, Calhoun Chapel. Burial: Free Union Cemetery in Sacramento. Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. Monday and 9 to 11 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
Hamilton, Veradean, 89, died Wednesday. Service: 10 a.m. Tuesday at St. Mary of the Woods Cemetery. Visitation: 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. Monday at Cecil Funeral Home in Whitesville.
Haynes, Joseph, 77, died Thursday. Funeral Mass: 11 a.m. Wednesday at St. William Catholic Church in Philpot. Burial: St. William Cemetery. Visitation: 2 to 7 p.m., with prayers at 6 p.m., Tuesday at Cecil Funeral Home in Whitesville.
Heidingsfelder, John, 73, died Monday. Service: 2 p.m. Sunday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial: Owensboro Memorial Gardens.
Huff, Bonnie, 95, died Thursday. Service: 1 p.m. Monday at Tucker Funeral Home, Central City. Burial: Cedar Grove Cemetery. Visitation: 10 a.m until the time of the service Monday at the funeral home.
Long, Levenia, 72, died Friday. Service: 1 p.m. Monday in the chapel at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial; Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation: 11 a.m. until the time of the service Monday at the funeral home.
Maggard, Tommy, 69, died Wednesday. Service: 2 p.m. Sunday at William L. Danks Funeral Home. Burial: Maggard Cemetery, Beaver Dam. Visitation: 1 p.m. until the time of the service Sunday at the funeral home.
Muffett, Margaret, 95, died Monday, September 5, 2022. Visitation: 10 a.m. until noon Tuesday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory.
Phipps, Steven, 66, died Saturday. Service: 1:30 p.m. Sunday at West End Cemetery in Greenville. Visitation: 1 p.m. until the time of the service Sunday at the cemetery.
Riney, Maury, 71, died Friday. Funeral Mass: Noon Tuesday at Holy Name Catholic Church in Henderson. Burial: 3 p.m. Tuesday at Resurrection Catholic Cemetery. Visitation: 9 a.m. until the time of the service Tuesday at the church.
Shauntee, Carolyn, 80, died Tuesday. Service: 11 a.m. Monday in the Chapel of Rosehill-Elmwood Cemetery.
Whitaker, Eleanor, 96, died Monday, August 29, 2022. Service: 9:30 a.m. Saturday at Immaculate Catholic Church. Burial: Mater Dolorosa Cemetery. Visitation: 3 to 8 p.m. Friday and 8 to 9 p.m. Saturday at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory.
