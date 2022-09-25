Fecher, Sister Marie Julie, 98, died Thursday. Funeral Mass: 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at Mount Saint Joseph. Visitation: 4 p.m. Monday, with a wake service following at 6:30 p.m., at Mount Saint Joseph.
Fulkerson, Arlene, 77, died Wednesday. Service: 2 p.m. Sunday at Walton’s Creek Cemetery.
Latham, Carolyn, 75, died Thursday. Service: 2 p.m. Monday at Muster Funeral Homes, Calhoun Chapel. Burial: Calhoun Cemetery, McLean County. Visitation: 10:30 a.m. until the time of the service Monday at the funeral home.
Manley, Elva, 100, died Tuesday. Service: 2 p.m. Monday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial: Owensboro Memorial Gardens. Visitation: 11 a.m. until the time of the service Monday at the funeral home.
O’Connell, Helen, 91, died Thursday. Service: 3 p.m. Sunday at Trent-Dowell Funeral Home. Burial: Ivy Hill Cemetery. Visitation: 11:30 a.m. until the time of the service Sunday at the funeral home.
Phillips, Donald, 79, died Friday. Service: 1 p.m. Tuesday at Muster Funeral Homes, Calhoun Chapel. Burial: Phillips Family Cemetery in McLean County. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Monday and 11 a.m. until the time of the service Tuesday at the funeral home.
Sartain, Ronnie, 65, died Thursday. Service: Noon Monday at Tucker Funeral Home, Central City. Burial: Rose Hill Cemetery. Visitation: 9 a.m. until the time of the service Monday at the funeral home.
Sweeney, Angelin, 78, died Saturday. Service: 5 p.m. Sunday at Gary’s Funeral Home, Greenville. Burial: Joines Chapel Church Cemetery. Visitation: 2 p.m. until the time of the service Sunday at the funeral home.
Warman, Thomas, 94, died Friday. Service: 1 p.m. Sunday at Tucker Funeral Home in Central City. Visitation: 11 a.m. Sunday at funeral home. Burial: Following service at Rose Hill Cemetery.
