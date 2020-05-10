Collings, Karen, 61, died Thursday. Graveside service: Live streaming at 2 p.m. Monday on www.musterfuneralhomes.com.
Most Popular
Articles
- Man pleads guilty to murder in West Ninth Street fatal shooting
- Hannah creates Delivery Army for people in need
- Muhlenberg Humane Society waives adoption fees for long-term animals to encourage adoptions
- Daviess jail deputy retiring after 20 year career
- Fant still making an impression
- Ohio County water district intends to raise rates
- Masks, sanitizer available via state website
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Latest News
- Big Turkey Foot Coffee seeing a strong first year
- Pandemic took the shine off 2020
- Mother’s Day reminds us about heritage plants
- Going into the 2020 hemp season, farmers warn, "stay out of hemp"
- April a good month for home sales QUESTION
- Owensboro native Berry one of MLB's top agents
- Planned events, tournaments canceled at city and county parks
- Life Science Academy receives accolades
Most Popular
Articles
- Man pleads guilty to murder in West Ninth Street fatal shooting
- Hannah creates Delivery Army for people in need
- Muhlenberg Humane Society waives adoption fees for long-term animals to encourage adoptions
- Daviess jail deputy retiring after 20 year career
- Fant still making an impression
- Ohio County water district intends to raise rates
- Masks, sanitizer available via state website
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
- Prediabetes: What Is It? (2)
- Defense seeks release of man facing murder charge, citing pandemic (2)
- Remember the wars on blackbirds? (1)
- Second Daviess County resident dies of COVID-19 (1)
- Morris Family Services adds another funeral home (1)
- 10 Ursuline Sisters celebrate jubilees (1)
- Kentucky and Kroger to partner with COVID-19 drive-thru testing service (1)
- Protesters with guns are terrorists, not patriots (1)
Commented