Blincoe, Kathryn, 87, died Thursday. Funeral Mass: Noon Monday at St. Pius Catholic Church. Burial: Resurrection Catholic Cemetery. Visitation: After noon Sunday, with prayers at 4:30 p.m., at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory.
Cary, Effie, 87, died Thursday. Service: 2 p.m. Sunday at Gary’s Funeral Home, Greenville. Burial: Lone Star Cemetery, Greenville. Friends may call after 11 a.m. Sunday until time of funeral at the funeral home.
Dawdy, Stanley, 98, died Feb. 9. Memorial service: Noon Saturday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial: Owensboro Memorial Gardens.
Martin, Timothy, 30, died Tuesday. Service: 2 p.m. Monday in the chapel at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial: Pleasant Grove Cemetery. Visitation: After 10 a.m. Monday.
Nabours, Raleigh, 60, died Thursday. Service: 2 p.m. Monday at Bevil Bros. Funeral Home, Beaver Dam. Burial: Antioch Cemetery. Visitation: From 2 to 8 p.m. Sunday and after 9 a.m. Monday.
Shreve, John, 76, died Wednesday. Service: 1 p.m. Sunday in the chapel at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial: Pleasant Grove Cemetery, Ohio County. Visitation: After 11 a.m. Sunday.
