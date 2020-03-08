Copeland, Robert, 86, died March 1. Memorial service: 1 p.m. Saturday at Horizon Place, 2220 E. 18th St., Owensboro.
Durall, Bertha, 101, died March 1. Graveside service: 2 p.m. Wednesday at Cave Springs Cemetery, Greenville.
Heflin, David, 56, died Thursday. Service: 2 p.m. Sunday at Geary Funeral Home, Fordsville. Burial: Happy Hollow Cemetery, McHenry. Visitation: After 9 a.m. Sunday.
Hundley, David, 72, died Thursday. Service: From 1 to 6 p.m. Sunday at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory. Celebration of life: 4 p.m. Sunday.
Leslie, Mary, 72, died Feb. 27. Celebration of life: 1 p.m. Sunday at The Olmsted, 3701 Frankfort Ave.
Main, Edith, 70, died Thursday. Service: 2:30 p.m. Sunday at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory. Visitation: 10:30 a.m. Sunday.
Pate, Christopher, 52, died Wednesday. Service: Noon Monday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Masonic service: 5 p.m. Sunday. Burial: Elmwood Cemetery. Visitation: From 1 to 6 p.m. Sunday and after 10 a.m. Monday.
Ryan, Linda, 78, died Feb. 17. Celebration of life memorial: 1 p.m. Sunday at Paradise Point Resort, 1404 Vacation Road, San Diego.
Stevens, Phyllis, 67, died Thursday. Service: 11 a.m. Monday in the chapel at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial: Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation: From noon to 6 p.m. Sunday and after 9 a.m. Monday.
Stevenson, Carolyn, 70, died Wednesday. Service: 2 p.m. Sunday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial: Elmwood Cemetery. Visitation: After noon Sunday.
Welch, Joseph, 79, died Wednesday. Service: 2 p.m. Monday in the chapel of Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Entombment: Rosehill Cemetery. Visitation: From 1 to 6 p.m. Sunday and after 1 p.m. Monday.
Commented