Alford Jr., H.C., 87, died Monday. Service: 2 p.m. Sunday with interment to follow at Green River Union Cemetery, Richardsville. Visitation: After 11:30 a.m. Sunday.
Bradley, Carol, 66, died Wednesday. Celebration of life: Noon to 4 p.m. Sunday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial: Sorgho Cemetery.
Dockery, Zonya, 52, died Thursday. Service: 2 p.m. Sunday at Tucker Funeral Home, Central City. Burial: Rose Hill Cemetery.
Farmer, Harlan, 87, died Thursday. Service: Noon Monday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Visitation: From 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday and after 10 a.m. Monday.
Green, Mary, 104, died Feb. 15. Celebration of life: After 1 p.m. Sunday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory with a time of sharing at 3 p.m.
Hill, Kenneth, 58, died Wednesday. Service: 2 p.m. Sunday at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial: Rosehill Cemetery. Visitation: After 10 a.m. Sunday.
Johnson, Hazel, 97, died Tuesday. Service: 1 p.m. Sunday at Muster Funeral Homes, Calhoun Chapel. Burial: Calhoun Cemetery, McLean County. Visitation: After 11 a.m. Sunday.
Jones, Donald, 79, died Wednesday. Service: 11 a.m. Monday at Boultinghouse Funeral Home in Rockport, Indiana. Burial: Midway Cemetery. Visitation: From 2 to 8 p.m. Sunday and after 9 a.m. Monday.
Newman, Joan, 67, died Wednesday. Service: 2 p.m. Sunday at Gibson & Son Funeral Home, Hawesville. Burial: Serenity Hills. Visitation: After 10 a.m. Sunday.
Ridgway Jr., Hubert, 70, died Feb. 16. Service: After 1 p.m. Sunday at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory.
Thompson-Smith, Nancy, 63, died Thursday. Service: 10 a.m. Monday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial: Rosehill Cemetery. Visitation: From 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday and after 9 a.m. Monday.
