Baker, Darrell, 21, died Tuesday. Service: 2 p.m. Sunday at Tucker Funeral Home, Central City.
Brown, Laban, 42, died Sunday. Celebration of life: 3 p.m. Sunday at Lake View Venue, Beaver Dam. Visitation: After noon Sunday.
Green, Rumi, infant, died Aug. 9. Service: 4 p.m. Sunday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Visitation: After 2 p.m. Sunday.
Pendley, Carl, 87, died Saturday. Memorial service pot luck: 1:30 p.m. Sunday at Bells Run Baptist Church, 3969 Taffy Road, Whitesville.
Starks, Jack, 84, died Thursday. Service: 5 p.m. Sunday at Cecil Funeral Home, Whitesville. Visitation: After 2 p.m. Sunday.
Sumner, Ray, 43, died Thursday. Service: Noon Monday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Visitation: From 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday and after 10 a.m. Monday.
Whitehouse, Jerry, 76, died Thursday. Service: 2 p.m. Sunday at Crossing Holiness Church, Central City. Burial: Rose Hill Cemetery. Visitation: After 11 a.m. Sunday at the church.
Young, George, 88, died Friday. Service: 2 p.m. Monday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial: Owensboro Memorial Gardens. Visitation: From 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday and after noon Monday.
