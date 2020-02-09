Alvey, Joseph, 81, died Wednesday. Service: 2 p.m. Monday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Visitation: After 10 a.m. Monday.
Harrington, Nedra, 71, died Jan. 4. Service: 3 p.m. Sunday at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory. Visitation: After 1 p.m. Sunday.
Martin, Theresa, 96, died Wednesday. Service: 10 a.m. Monday at Trinity United Methodist Church, Rockport, Indiana. Burial: Grandview Cemetery, Grandview, Indiana. Visitation: From 2 to 7 p.m. Sunday and after 9 a.m. Monday at Boultinghouse Funeral Home, Rockport, Indiana.
Sosh, Betty, 64, died Wednesday. Service: 1 p.m. Monday at Muster Funeral Homes, Calhoun Chapel. Burial: Owensboro Memorial Gardens. Visitation: After 11 a.m. Monday.
Steele, Sherry, 73, died Wednesday. Service: Noon Monday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial: Rosehill Cemetery. Visitation: From 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday and after 10 a.m. Monday.
