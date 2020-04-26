Evans, Carol, 81, died Thursday. Celebration of life drive: 2:30 p.m. Sunday at the Butler Building, Princeton.
Pounds, Susan, 83, died Tuesday. Graveside service: 11 a.m. Monday at Sunset Hill Cemetery, Rockport, Indiana. Visitation: After noon Sunday at Boultinghouse Funeral Home, Rockport, Indiana.
Reddish, Johnnie, 65, died Thursday. Service: Streaming live at 11 a.m. Monday at www.davisfuneralhome.com. Drive-by caravan remembrance: From 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday in the parking lot at Davis Funeral Home.
Vick, Terry, died Wednesday. Service: Broadcasting at 1 p.m. Sunday for vehicles in the parking lot at the Muhlenberg County Agricultural & Convention Center. Drive-thru visitation: After 11 a.m. Sunday at the convention center.
Commented