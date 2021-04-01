Baize, Stephen, 56, died Friday. Service: 1 p.m. Thursday at Tucker Funeral Home, Central City. Burial: Old Bethel Cemetery, Greenville.
Bowman, Stephen, 63, died Sunday. Visitation: After 3 p.m. Thursday at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory.
Cundiff, Betty, 94, died Feb. 6. Graveside service: 11 a.m. Monday at Mount Carmel Baptist Church Cemetery, Ohio County.
Greer, James, 89, died Saturday. Service: Noon Thursday from the chapel of Bruington-Jenkins-Sturgeon Funeral Home. Burial: Cap Anderson Cemetery. Visitation: After 9 a.m. Thursday.
Kimmel, Mary, 90, died Monday. Service: 11 a.m. Saturday at Tucker Funeral Home, Central City. Burial: Rose Hill Cemetery. Visitation: After 5 p.m. Friday.
Peckenpaugh, Betty, 87, died Sunday. Life celebration: 11 a.m. Thursday at Benton-Glunt & Tapp Funeral Home, Henderson. Service: 1 p.m. Thursday. Burial: Fernwood Cemetery, Henderson.
Thomas, Sue, 82, died March. 23. Visitation: After 1 p.m. Sunday at Barnett-Strother Funeral Home, Madisonville.
