Callaham, David, 72, died Thursday. Visitation: 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday at Nelsen Funeral Home in Williamsburg, Virginia.
Drea, Glenda, 78, died Monday. Service: Noon Friday at Tucker Funeral Home, Central City. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Friday at the funeral home.
Floyd, Cheryle, 78, died Sunday. Service: 11 a.m. Thursday at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory. Visitation: 9 a.m. until the time of the service Thursday at the funeral home.
Fogle, Stephen, 70, died Friday. Funeral Mass: Noon Thursday at Precious Blood Catholic Church. Burial: Pleasant Grove Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation: 10 to 11:30 a.m. Thursday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory.
Hendrix, Emma, 95, died Saturday. Service: 2 p.m. Thursday at James H. Davis Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial: Owensboro Memorial Gardens. Visitation: 11 a.m. until the time of the service Thursday at the funeral home.
Hughes, Eunice, 87, died Sunday. Service: 2 p.m. Thursday at Boultinghouse Funeral Home. Burial: Mt. Zion Cemetery. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Thursday at the funeral home.
Morris, Connie, 66, died Monday. Service: 10 a.m. Friday at Muster Funeral Homes, Livermore Chapel. Burial: Richland Baptist Church Cemetery, McLean County. Visitation: 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday and 8 a.m. until the time of the service Friday at the funeral home.
Newton, Edward, 80, died Saturday. Funeral Mass: Noon Friday at Precious Blood Catholic Church, with a bereavement meal following at Buck Creek Baptist Church — all are welcome to attend. Visitation: 9 a.m. until the time of the Mass Friday at the church.
Roberson, Elvie, 91, died Saturday. Service: 10 a.m. Thursday at James H. Davis Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial: Nickel Ridge Cemetery. Visitation: 9 a.m. until the time of the service Thursday at the funeral home.
Roberts, Jeannie, 69, died Thursday. Service: 2 p.m. Saturday at James H. Davis Funeral Home and Crematory. Visitation: Noon to 2 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Stevenson, Homer, 72, died Friday, March 31, 2023. Service: 1 p.m. Saturday at First Missionary Baptist Church, Greenville.
