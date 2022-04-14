Anderson, Lorraine, 75, died Saturday. Service: 2 p.m. Saturday at Hancock County Christian Church.
Arteberry, Patsy, 82, died Saturday. Service: 11 a.m. Thursday at Trinity United Methodist Church in Rockport, Indiana. Burial: Noon Friday at Unity Cumberland Presbyterian Church Cemetery in Hardin. Visitation: from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. Thursday at the church.
Burden, Virginia, 74, died Sunday. Service: 11 a.m. Friday at Sacramento United Methodist Church. Burial: Cedar Grove Cemetery. Visitation: 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. Thursday and 9 a.m. Friday at the church.
Doss, Linda, 76, died Monday. Service: 2 p.m. Friday at Tucker Funeral Home. Burial: Fairmount Cemetery. Visitation: after 10 a.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Gholson, Carolyn, 90, died Sunday. Service: 2 p.m. Friday at Owensboro Church of Christ. Burial: Rosehill Cemetery. Visitation: 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Friday at the church.
Grimsley, Gloria, 65, died March 23, 2022. Celebration of Life: noon on April 16, 2022, at Bellevue Baptist Church.
Jones, Roy, 73, died Sunday. Service: 2 p.m. Thursday at Tucker Funeral Home. Burial: Corley Chapel Cemetery. Visitation: 1 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Kucera, Chuck, 74, died Saturday. Graveside service: 4 p.m. Thursday at Owensboro Memorial Gardens. A reception will follow at VFW Post 696.
Matthews, Dimple, 86, died Saturday. Service: Noon Thursday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial: Owensboro Memorial Gardens. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Thursday at the funeral home.
McFarland, Freddy, 69, died Sunday. Service: 1 p.m. Thursday at New Paradise Baptist Church. Burial: Highway Cemetery. Visitation: after 10 a.m. on Thursday at the church.
Pointer, Michael, 74, died Sunday. Service: 2 p.m. Thursday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Entombment: Rosehill Cemetery. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Thursday at the funeral home.
Scott, Larry, 77, died Saturday. Service: 2 p.m. Thursday at Muster Funeral Homes. Burial: St. Benedict Cemetery. Visitation: 11:30 a.m. until 2 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Showers, Lee, 74, died January 10, 2022. Service: 11 a.m. Saturday at Fourth Street Baptist Church in Owensboro. Burial: Owensboro Memorial Gardens with military honors.
Underwood, Jerrell, 85, died Monday. Service: 11 a.m. Thursday at Freedom Cumberland Presbyterian Church. Burial: Garfield Cemetery. Visitation: 8:30 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. Thursday at Trent-Dowell Funeral Home.
