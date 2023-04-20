Agnew, John, 57, died Sunday, April 9, 2023. Service: Noon Saturday at New Immanuel, ACOTLG Church, Central City. Burial: West End Cemetery, Greenville. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the church.
BeLiles, Ivan, 72, died Saturday. Service: 11 a.m. Thursday at Greenville United Methodist Church. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Thursday at the church.
Corley, Virginia, 83, died Saturday. Funeral Mass: 10 a.m. Thursday at Blessed Mother Catholic Church. Burial: Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation: 9 a.m. until the time of the Mass Thursday at the church.
Donohoo, Edward, 75, died Monday. Service: Noon Saturday at James H. Davis Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial: Pleasant Grove Cemetery, with military honors. Visitation; 3 to 7 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Mallory, Judy, 76, died Friday. Service: 1 p.m. Thursday at Gary’s Funeral Home, Greenville. Burial: Memorial Gardens, Powderly. Visitation: 11 a.m. until the time of the service Thursday at the funeral home.
McCollam, Dorothy, 91, died Saturday. Service: Noon Friday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial: Yellow Creek Cemetery. Visitation: 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday and 11 a.m. until the time of the service Friday at the funeral home.
Moore, Greg, 53, died Saturday. Service: 6 p.m. Friday at Tucker Funeral Home, Central City. Visitation: 4 p.m. until the time of the service Friday at the funeral home.
Rowe, Doris, 93, died Saturday. Service: 2 p.m. Saturday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial: Owensboro Memorial Gardens. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Taylor, H. Michael, 77, died Saturday. Service: 1 p.m. Friday at William L. Danks Funeral Home, Beaver Dam. Burial: Rosine Cemetery. Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. Thursday and 10 a.m. until the time of the service Friday at the funeral home.
Whitaker, Debbie, 68, died Monday. Service: 11 a.m. Friday at Calhoun Baptist Church. Burial: Calhoun Cemetery, McLean County. Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. Thursday and 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service Friday at the church.
Williams, Kelly, 70, died Sunday. Service: 1 p.m. Saturday at New Cypress Baptist Church. Visitation: Noon until the time of the service Saturday at the church.
Wimsatt, James, 72, died Monday. Funeral Mass: 11 a.m. Saturday at Holy Redeemer Catholic Church, Beaver Dam. Visitation: 9 a.m. until the time of the Mass Saturday at the church.
Winkler, Donnie, 76, died Monday. Service: 11 a.m. Saturday at Boultinghouse Funeral Home, Rockport, Indiana. Burial: Sunset Hill Cemetery. Visitation: Noon to 8 p.m., with a Masonic service at 7 p.m., Friday and 8 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
