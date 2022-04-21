Aud, Mary, 75, died Monday. Funeral Mass: 10 a.m. Friday at St. Mary of the Woods Catholic Church. Burial: St. Mary of the Woods Cemetery. Visitation: 3 p.m. until 7 p.m. Thursday and after 9 a.m. Friday at Cecil Funeral Home.
Badertscher, Brenda, 78, died Saturday. Service: 10 a.m. Thursday at Muster Funeral Homes. Burial: St. Benedict Cemetery. Visitation: 8:30 a.m. until the time of the service Thursday at the funeral home.
Boone, Randy, 68, died Saturday. Service: 11 a.m. Friday at James H. Davis Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial: Oakwood Cemetery. Visitation: 2 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Thursday and after 9 a.m. on Friday at the funeral home.
Collignon, George, 80, died Sunday. Funeral Mass: Noon Thursday at St. Stephen Cathedral. Burial: Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation: from 11:30 a.m. until the time of the service Thursday at the church.
Douglas, Judy, 68, died Thursday. Service: 1 p.m. Thursday at Asbury United Methodist Church. Burial: Owensboro Memorial Gardens. Visitation: 11 a.m. until the time of the service Thursday at the church.
Fisher, Fred, 69, died April 9, 2022. Celebration of Life: 6 p.m. Friday, April 22, 2022, at Rivertree Church. Visitation: 3 p.m. until the time of the service Friday, April 22, 2022, at the church.
Malone, Kenny, 64, died Saturday. Service: 10 a.m. Thursday at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial: Elmwood Cemetery. Visitation: after 9 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Norris, Ronald, died Monday, April 11, 2022. Service: 11 a.m. Friday at Settle Memorial United Methodist Church. Burial: Elmwood Cemetery. Visitation: 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. Thursday at James H. Davis Funeral Home.
Pentecost, Bryant, 84, died Tuesday. Service: Noon Thursday at Tucker Funeral Home. Burial: Cherry Hill Cemetery. Visitation: after 10 am Thursday at the funeral home.
Pinkston, Bobby, 90, died Saturday. Service: 1 p.m. Thursday at William L. Danks Funeral Home. Burial: Calhoun Cemetery. Visitation: 9 a.m. until the time of the service on Thursday at the funeral home.
Trent, Mary Sue, 78, died Tuesday. Service: 11 a.m. Thursday at St. Romuald Catholic Church. Burial: St. Romuald Catholic Church cemetery. Visitation: 9 a.m. until the time of the service Thursday at the church.
