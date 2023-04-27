Bottom, Zetta, 67, died Friday. Service: 11 a.m. Thursday at Muster Funeral Homes, Calhoun Chapel. Burial: Pleasant Hill Cemetery, Elba. Visitation: 9 a.m. until the time of the service Thursday at the funeral home.
Gafford, Janice, 79, died Monday. Service: 3 p.m. Saturday at James H. Davis Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial: Owensboro Memorial Gardens. Visitation: 11 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Louden, Charles, 52, died Saturday, April 22, 2023. Service: Noon Saturday at Boultinghouse Funeral Home, Rockport, Indiana. Burial: Sunset Hill Cemetery. Visitation: 9 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Maglinger, Larry, 73, died Monday. Service: 10 a.m. Friday at the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame and Museum Woodward Theatre, 311 West 2nd St., Owensboro. Seating will be available after 9 a.m. Burial: Owensboro Memorial Gardens. Visitation: Noon to 8 p.m. Thursday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory.
Martin, Wayne, 54, died Sunday, April 16, 2023. Service: 4 p.m. Thursday at Greater Ebenezer Temple Church, Owensboro, with full military honors. Visitation: 2 p.m. until the time of the service Thursday at the church.
Neal, Ferry, 95, died Monday, Jan. 30, 2023. Service: 4 p.m. Friday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Visitation: 2 p.m. until the time of the service Friday at the funeral home.
Smith, Johnny, 40, died Friday, April 21, 2023. Service: 1 p.m. Saturday at James H. Davis Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial: Nickel Ridge Cemetery, with military honors. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Watkins, Jane, 78, died Sunday. Service: 11 a.m. Thursday at Tucker Funeral Home, Central City. Burial: Rose Hill Cemetery.
