Aull, Mary, 92, died Tuesday. Funeral Mass: 10 a.m. Friday at Blessed Mother Catholic Church. Entombment: Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation: 4 p.m. until 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Glenn Funeral Home & Crematory and from 9 a.m. until the time of the service Friday at the church.
Avery, Joe, 83, died Monday. Service: 11 a.m. Saturday at Nelson Creek Pentecostal Church. Burial: Rose Hill Cemetery. Visitation: 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the church.
Ayer, Garry, 86, died Friday. Service: 1 p.m. Thursday at Boultinghouse Funeral Home. Burial: Grandview Cemetery. Visitation: noon until the time of the service Thursday at the funeral home.
Calhoun, Terry, 66, died Sunday. Service: 2 p.m. Saturday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Visitation: noon until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Conrad, Lois, 89, died Friday. Service: 3 p.m. Saturday at Muster Funeral Home. Burial: Mt. Vernon Cemetery. Visitation: 11 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Eaves, James, 80, died Monday. Service: 11 a.m. Thursday at Tucker Funeral Home. Burial: Mt. Zion Cemetery.
Helm, Linda, 78, died Monday. Funeral Mass: Noon Thursday at St. Mary of the Woods Catholic Church. Burial: St. Mary of the Woods Cemetery. Visitation: 9 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. Thursday at Cecil Funeral Home.
Howard, Curtis, 62, died Monday. Service: 2 p.m. Thursday at Glenn Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial: Mt. Carmel Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation: noon until the time of the service Thursday at the funeral home.
Kaelin, Donna, 64, died Saturday. Memorial Mass: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, April 30, 2022, at St. Anthony Catholic Church.
Lossie, Thomas, 69, died Sunday. Service: 3 p.m. Friday at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory. Visitation: Noon until the time of the service Friday at the funeral home.
Strahan, Gregory, died Saturday. Service: 4 p.m. Friday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial: 1 p.m. Sunday in the Poplarville Cemetery in Poplarville, Mississippi. Visitation: 1 p.m. until the time of the service Friday at the funeral home.
Thomas, Joe Milton, 89, died Wednesday. Service: Noon on Saturday at Third Baptist Church. Burial: Yellow Creek Cemetery. Visitation: 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday at Glenn Funeral Home and 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at the church.
VanVactor, Mary, 73, died Saturday. Service: 10 a.m. Thursday at Precious Blood Catholic Church. Burial: Owensboro Memorial Gardens. Visitation: from 9 a.m. until the time of the service Thursday at the church.
