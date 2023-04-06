Atchison, Laura, 53, died Saturday. Service: 10 a.m. Thursday at Boultinghouse Funeral Home, Rockport, Indiana. Burial: Hackleman Cemetery. Visitation: 9 a.m. until the time of the service Thursday at the funeral home.
Brooks, Russell, 53, died Sunday. Service: 2 p.m. Friday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. Thursday and noon until the time of the service Friday at the funeral home.
Burden, Wendy, 53, died Sunday. Service: 1:30 p.m. Friday at Resurrection Cemetery Chapel. Visitation: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday at James H. Davis Funeral Home and Crematory.
Edgerson, Wilbert, 86, died Friday. Service: Noon Friday at Greater Norris Chapel Church. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Friday at the church.
Grant, Elizabeth, 104, died Sunday. Service: 2 p.m. Thursday at Gibson and Son Funeral Home, Lewisport Chapel. Burial: Arlington National Cemetery. Visitation: Noon until the time of the service Thursday at the funeral home.
Millay, Beatrice, 95, died Monday. Service: Noon Friday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial: Owensboro Memorial Gardens Cemetery. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday and 10 a.m. until the time of the service Friday at the funeral home.
Royster, William, 63, died Saturday. Service: 2 p.m. Thursday at Bevil Bros. Funeral Home, Beaver Dam. Burial: Gentry Family Cemetery, near Rosine. Visitation: 9 a.m. until the time of the service Thursday at the funeral home.
