Evans, Shirley, 79, died Monday. Service: 12 p.m. Thursday at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial: Rosehill-Elmwood Cemetery. Visitation: From 11 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Galloway, Deborah, 70, died Monday. Service: 9 a.m. Friday at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial: Owensboro Memorial Gardens. Visitation: From 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday and from 8 a.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Griffith, Monroe, 82, died Friday. Service: 12 p.m. April 12 at Fourth Street Missionary Baptist Church. Burial: Owensboro Memorial Gardens. Visitation: From 6 to 8 p.m. April 11 at McFarland Funeral Home Chapel, and from 11 a.m. April 12 at the church.
Grimsley, Gloria, 65, died March 23, 2022. Celebration of Life: noon on April 16, 2022, at Bellevue Baptist Church.
Hardesty, Patrick, 74, died Saturday. Service: 12 p.m. Thursday at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church. Burial: Church cemetery. Visitation: From 10 a.m. Thursday at the church.
Johnson, James, 72, died Sunday. Service: 12 p.m. Friday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Visitation: From 3 to 7 p.m. Thursday and from 12 a.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Shelton, Mary, 76, died Sunday. Service: 12 p.m. Thursday at Cecil Funeral Home. Burial: Owensboro Memorial Gardens. Visitation: After 10 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Steinbeck, Treva, 90, died Tuesday. Service: 4 p.m. Thursday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Visitation: From 2:30 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Thompson, Helen, 91, died Tuesday. Service: 1 p.m. Saturday at Cedar Street Baptist Church. Burial: Owensboro Memorial Gardens. Visitation: From 11 a.m. at the church.
