Flaherty, Joseph, 91, died Monday. Services: 12:05 p.m. Friday at St. Stephen Cathedral. Burial: Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation: 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory, with prayers at 6:30 p.m., and 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Flener, Tony, 59, died Sunday. Funeral: 2 p.m. Thursday at Tucker Funeral Home in Central City. Burial: New Hope Cemetery. Visitation: After 10 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Higdon, Herman, 88, died Monday. Funeral Mass: 10 a.m. Friday at St. Mary of the Woods Catholic Church in Whitesville. Burial: St. Mary of the Woods Cemetery. Visitation: 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, with prayers at 7 p.m., and 9 a.m. to 9:45 a.m. Friday at Cecil Funeral Home.
Lowe, Sharon, 58, died Monday. Funeral: Saturday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Visitation: 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, and Saturday from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Burial: Yellow Creek Cemetery.
McPherson, Virgil, 87, died Tuesday. Public visitation: 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday and 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. Friday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. A funeral service with limited attendance will be held at the funeral home on Friday. Committal service: 12:30 p.m. Friday at Carter Creek Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery in Greenville.
McGuffin, Raymond, 82, died Monday. Walk-through visitation: 10:30 a.m. tp 1 p.m. Friday at Trent-Dowell Funeral Home in Hardinsburg.
Ogle, William, 79, died Monday. Mass: 11 a.m. Friday at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church. Burial: Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Hawesville. Visitation: 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday and on Friday from 9 a.m. until service time at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church.
Owen-Roy, Kathy, died Aug. 5. Memorial: 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Good Shepherd Church (3031 Bittel Road in Owensboro).
Smith, Priscilla, 73, died Friday. Service: 7 p.m. Friday at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory. Visitation: 4 p.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home.
