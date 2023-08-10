Alexander, John, 73, died Saturday. Service: Noon Friday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial: Elmwood Cemetery. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday and 10 a.m. until the time of the service Friday at the funeral home.
Basinger, Georgia, 77, died Sunday. Service: 1 p.m. Thursday at Hawesville United Methodist Church. Burial: Serenity Hills. Visitation: 11 a.m. until the time of the service Thursday at Hawesville Methodist Church.
Brown, Ben, 95, died Friday. Service: 1:30 p.m. Thursday at Tucker Memorial Chapel, Sacramento. Burial: Bethlehem Cemetery, Bremen. Visitation: 11:30 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Cessna, John, 64, died Sunday. Service: 1 p.m. Friday at Muster Funeral Homes, Livermore Chapel. Burial: Island Community Cemetery, McLean County. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Friday at the funeral home.
Dill, Keith, 69, died Thursday. Service: 11 a.m. Saturday at English Baptist Church. Burial: English Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation: 4 to 8 p.m. Friday at Trent-Dowell Funeral Home and 10 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the church.
Douglas, Samuel, 74, died Sunday. Service: 2 p.m. Friday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial: Rosehill Cemetery. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday and 10 a.m. until the time of the service Friday at the funeral home.
Gerdom, Tamra, 58, died Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023. Service: Noon Saturday at Shiloh Church, Rockport, Indiana.
Foreman, Emily, 24, died Monday. Funeral Mass: 10 a.m. Thursday at Immaculate Catholic Church. Burial: Resurrection Cemetery.
Heflin, Trenda, 63, died Saturday. Services: 1 p.m. Thursday at William L. Danks Funeral Home, Beaver Dam. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Thursday at the funeral home.
Holly, Anne, 63, died Saturday. Service: 2 p.m. Saturday at Living Faith Church, Hartford. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the church.
Howard, William, 92, died Monday. Service: 11 a.m. Thursday at St. James Catholic Church. Burial: St. James Cemetery. Visitation: 10 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. Thursday at Brown Funeral Home, Elizabethtown.
Hunn, Victoria, 70, died Saturday. Visitation: 2 to 4 p.m. Thursday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory.
Jackson, Cathy, 58, died Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023. Service: 2 p.m. Saturday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Visitation: 1 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
McKinley, Paula, 78, died Monday. Service: 2 p.m. Saturday at James H. Davis Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial: Bells Run Cemetery. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Stafford, Elizabeth, 84, died Sunday. Service: 2 p.m. Thursday at James H. Davis Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial: Owensboro Memorial Gardens. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of service Thursday at the funeral home.
Tichenor, Janet, 71, died Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023. Service: 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023, at First Christian Church, Owensboro. Burial: First Christian Church Columbarium. Visitation: 9 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023, at the church.
Travis, Linda, 66, died Monday. Service: 1 p.m. Thursday at Tucker Beechmont Funeral Home. Burial: Union Ridge Cemetery, Belton. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Thursday at the funeral home.
Vance, Mark, 59, died Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023. Service: 11 a.m. Thursday at Geary Funeral Home, Fordsville.
Wade, Alfred, 88, died Sunday, July 9, 2023. Visitation: 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory.
Walters, Pamela, 79, died Monday, Aug. 7, 2023. Service: 11 a.m. Monday at William L. Danks Funeral Home, Beaver Dam. Burial: Sunnyside Cemetery. Visitation: 9 a.m. until the time of the service Monday at the funeral home.
Yates, Mary, 80, died Sunday. Funeral Mass: Noon Friday at St. Stephen Cathedral. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the Mass Friday at the church.
