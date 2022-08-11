Bray, Amara, 1, died Saturday. Visitation: 3:30 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory.
Carlisle, Aethel, 86, died Saturday. Service: 1 p.m. Saturday at Muster Funeral Homes, Livermore Chapel. Burial: Island Community Cemetery in McLean County. Visitation: 11 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Dickerson, Mary, 92, died Sunday. Service: 2 p.m. Thursday at Gibson and Son Funeral Home, Lewisport. Burial: Roseville Cemetery at a later date. Visitation: Noon until the time of the service Thursday at the funeral home.
Doss, Mary, 65, died Sunday. Service: 11 a.m. Friday at Gary’s Funeral Home. Burial: Evergreen Cemetery in Greenville. Visitation: 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday and from 9 a.m. until the time of the service Friday at the funeral home.
Finley, Pamela, 68, died Tuesday, August 2, 2022. Service: Saturday at Gary’s Funeral Home in Greenville. Visitation: Noon until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Grant, Larry, 75, died Sunday. Service: Noon Friday at Gibson & Son Funeral Home, Lewisport Chapel, with full military honors. Inurnment: Lewisport Cemetery. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Friday at the funeral home.
Jones, Ora, 85, died Sunday. Service: 2 p.m. Friday at Boultinghouse Funeral Home. Burial: Mt. Zion Cemetery. Visitation: Noon until the time of the service Friday at the funeral home.
McKelvey, Charles, 85, died Monday. Service: 2 p.m. Thursday at Trinity Episcopal Church. Burial: Owensboro Memorial Gardens. Visitation: 11 a.m. until the time of the service Thursday at the church.
Mitchell, Delores, 61, died Monday. Service: 11 a.m. Saturday at Memorial Gardens in Powderly.
Morris, Carolyn, 68, died Monday. Service: 2 p.m. Friday at Gibson & Son Funeral Home, Hawesville Chapel. Burial: Pellville Cemetery. Visitation: 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday and from noon until the time of the service Friday at the funeral home.
Nichols, Laval, 95, died Sunday. Service: 10 a.m. Thursday in the chapel at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial: Kentucky Veterans Cemetery in Hopkinsville. Visitation: 9 a.m. until the time of the service Thursday at the funeral home.
Rutter, Patricia, 96, died. Visitation: 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory.
Scott, Jolene, 75, died Saturday. Service: 10 a.m. Saturday at Haley-McGinnis Funeral Home. Burial: Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation: 5 to 8 p.m. Friday and from 9 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Shivley, John, 72, died Thursday, July 21, 2022. Service: 2 p.m. Sunday, August 28, 2022, at the Eagles Aerie #4168, Starlite Drive, Owensboro.
Watson, Wilford, 87, died Sunday. Service: 1 p.m. Thursday at William L. Danks Funeral Home. Burial: Fisher Cemetery, McHenry. Visitation: 9 a.m. until the time of the service Thursday at the funeral home.
