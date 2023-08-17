Boehman, Larry, 51, died Sunday. Service: 2 p.m. Thursday at Emmanuel Fellowship Church. Burial: Cloverport Cemetery. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Thursday at the church.
Cherry, Tim, 64, died Thursday, Aug. 11, 2023. Service: 11 a.m. Friday at Garfield Baptist Church. Burial: Garfield Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation: 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Trent-Dowell Funeral Home and 9 a.m. until the time of the service Friday at the church.
Clark, Larry, 80, died Sunday. Visitation: 4 to 6 p.m. Friday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory.
Kinder, Jarret, 92, died Sunday. Service: 11 a.m. Thursday at Trent-Dowell Funeral Home. Burial: Jolly Sample Cemetery.
Long, Glenda, 86, died Friday. Service: Noon Thursday at Walnut Memorial Baptist Church. Burial: Mt. Gilead General Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Thursday at the funeral home.
Nesmith, Beulah, 94, died Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023. Service: 1 p.m. Saturday at Muster Funeral Homes, Calhoun Chapel. Burial: Calhoun Cemetery, McLean County. Visitation: 11 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Piper, Delores, 79, died Monday. Service: 10 a.m. Thursday at James H. Davis Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial: Oak Hill Cemetery, Livermore. Visitation: 9 a.m. until the time of the service Thursday at the funeral home.
Stephens, Roy, 86, died Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023. Service: 11 a.m. Saturday at Pellville Baptist Church. Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the church.
Surrell, Adrianna, 31, died Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023. Service: Noon Monday at Talbert Chapel United Methodist Church. Burial: Hardinsburg Cemetery. Visitation: 10:30 a.m. until the time of the service Monday at the church.
Tichenor, Janet, 71, died Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023. Service: 11 a.m. Saturday at First Christian Church, Owensboro. Burial: First Christian Church Columbarium. Visitation: 9 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the church.
