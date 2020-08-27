Adkins, Jeffery, 55, died Monday. Memorial service: 4 p.m. Friday at Community Praise and Worship in Hardinsburg. Visitation: 3 p.m. Friday.
Froelich, Jack, 80, died Sunday. Memorial service: 11 a.m. (CT) Friday at McAlpin Funeral Home Chapel in Sneads, Florida. Visitation: 10 a.m. Friday.
Guyer, W. Dale, 80, died Saturday. Visitation: 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. Thursday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. A memorial service with limited attendance will follow.
Hill, James, 66, died Monday. Service: 2 p.m. Thursday at Christian Outreach Church; 2110 West Second Street, Owensboro. Visitation: 1 p.m. until time of service Thursday at the church.
Moseley, S. Kelley, died Friday. Celebration of life: 2 p.m. Sunday at Whitesville Historical Society. The private service will be streamed live on the Whitesville Historical Society Facebook page.
Moseley, William Earl, 54, died Sunday. Funeral: 11 a.m. Friday in the chapel at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory. Visitation: 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday and after 10 a.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Revlett, Jackie, 79, died Monday. Funeral: 2 p.m. Thursday at Muster Funeral Homes, Livermore Chapel; also streamed live on www.muster funeralhomes.com. Burial: Island Community Cemetery in McLean County. Visitation: 11:30 a.m. until 2 p.m. Thursday at Musters in Livermore.
