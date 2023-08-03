Bishop, Daniel, 52, died Sunday. Service: 3:30 p.m. Thursday at Muster Funeral Homes, Livermore Chapel. Burial: Buck Creek Baptist Church Cemetery, McLean County. Visitation: 11:30 a.m. until the time of the service Thursday at the funeral home.
Crawford, Ricky, 60, died Sunday, July 16, 2023. Service: 3 p.m. Sunday at Grandview Cemetery, Grandview, Indiana.
Dickens, Patricia, 81, died Saturday. Funeral Mass: Noon Friday at Immaculate Catholic Church. Burial: St. Mary of the Woods Cemetery, Whitesville. Visitation: 2 to 7 p.m., with prayers at 6 p.m., Thursday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory and 11 a.m. until the time of the service Friday at the church.
Eades, Michael, 47, died Monday. Service: 1 p.m. Thursday at Unity Missionary Baptist Church, Graham.
Ferguson, Hiram, 21, died Sunday. Service: 1 p.m. Friday at William L. Danks Funeral Home, Beaver Dam. Burial: Wilson Cemetery, Horse Branch. Visitation: 2 to 8 p.m. Thursday and 9 a.m. until the time of the service Friday at the funeral home.
Holly, Anne, 63, died Saturday. Service: 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023, at Living Faith Church, Hartford. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023, at the church.
Johnson, Donald, 82, died Tuesday, July 25, 2023. Service: 11 a.m. Saturday at Mt. Calvary Baptist Church, Owensboro. Burial: 1 p.m. Saturday at Rosehill-Elmwood Cemetery. Visitation: 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at McFarland Funeral Home, Owensboro, and 10 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the church.
Krauchi, Anneliese, 91, died Thursday, July 27, 2023. Service: 2 p.m. Thursday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial: Pleasant Grove Cemetery.
Moseley, Daniel, 77, died Thursday, July 27, 2023. Service: 11 a.m. Friday at Boultinghouse Funeral Home, Rockport, Indiana. Burial: Sunset Hill Cemetery. Visitation: 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday and 9 a.m. until the time of the service Friday at the funeral home.
Ratliff, Margaret, 92, died Saturday. Funeral Mass: 1 p.m. Friday at the Carmel Home. Burial: Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Friday at the Carmel Home.
Rice, Georgia, 96, died Saturday. Service: 1 p.m. Thursday at Gibson & Son Funeral Home, Hawesville Chapel. Burial: Mt. Eden Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation: 10:30 a.m. until the time of the service Thursday at the funeral home.
Roberts, Kenneth, 58, died Friday. Funeral Mass: 11 a.m. Thursday at St. Lawrence Catholic Church. Burial: St. Lawrence Catholic Church Cemetery, with full military honors. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Thursday at the church.
Shock, Bobby, 81, died Monday. Service: 2 p.m. Friday at James H. Davis Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial: Nickel Ridge Cemetery. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Friday at the funeral home.
Stout, James, 89, died Tuesday, July 25, 2023. Visitation: 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturday at James H. Davis Funeral Home.
Thompson, Albert, 84, died Monday. Funeral Mass: 10 a.m. Friday at Precious Blood Catholic Church. Burial: Mater Dolorosa Cemetery. Visitation: 3 to 7:30 p.m., with prayers at 7 p.m., Thursday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory and 9 a.m. until the time of the service Friday at the church.
Weisser, Garrett, 26, died Saturday. Service: 2 p.m. Friday at Muster Funeral Homes, Calhoun Chapel. Visitation: Noon until the time of the service Friday at the funeral home.
