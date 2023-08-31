Abrams, Marilynn, 89, died Monday. Service: 2 p.m. Thursday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial: Rosehill Cemetery. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Thursday at the funeral home.
Atchison, Sharon, 77, died Saturday. Service: 1 p.m. Friday at Free Zion Baptist Church, Rockport, Indiana. Visitation: 3 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Boultinghouse Funeral Home, Rockport, Indiana and 11 a.m. until the time of the service Friday at the church.
Austin, Earlene, 94, died Monday. Service: 2 p.m. Friday at Who So Ever Will Mission, Calhoun. Burial: Calhoun Cemetery. Visitation: 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Friday at Muster Funeral Homes, Calhoun Chapel.
Dahlquist, Wilton, 91, died Sunday. Service: 5 p.m. Friday at Trinity Episcopal Church, Owensboro. Burial: Owensboro Memorial Gardens. Visitation: 4 p.m. until the time of the service Friday at the church.
Gray, Roger, 84, died Saturday. Service/visitation: 4 to 6 p.m., with a Masonic service at 5:30 p.m., Friday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory.
McNatton, Douglas, 68, died Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023. Service: 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023, at Wesleyan Heights United Methodist Church, Owensboro.
Ray, Sue, 81, died Monday. Service: 1 p.m. Thursday at Tucker Funeral Home, Central City. Burial: New Cypress Cemetery.
Vowels, Patrick, 97, died Friday. Funeral Mass: 11 a.m. Thursday at St. Mary Magdalene Catholic Church. Burial: Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the Mass Thursday at the church.
Whitaker, John, 38, died Sunday. Service: 10 a.m. Friday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial: Rosehill Cemetery. Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. Thursday and 9 a.m. until the time of the service Friday at the funeral home.
Williams, Betty, 90, died Sunday. Service: Noon Friday at Tucker Funeral Home, Central City. Burial: Rose Hill Cemetery. Visitation: 9 a.m. until the time of the service Friday at the funeral home.
