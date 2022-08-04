Adams, Nancy, 87, died Friday. Service: Noon Friday, August 12, 2022, at Glenn Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial: Rosehill Cemetery. Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. Thursday, August 11, 2022, and 11 a.m. until the time of the service Friday at the funeral home.
Bland, William, 83, died Wednesday. Service: 11 a.m. Thursday at St. Romuald Catholic Church, Hardinsburg. Burial: St. Mary of the Woods Cemetery, McQuady. Visitation: 8:30 a.m. Thursday at Trent-Dowell Funeral Home.
Bowen, William, 49, died Saturday. Service: 2 p.m. Thursday at William L. Danks Funeral Home. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Thursday at the funeral home.
Garrett, Anna, 85, died Saturday. Service: 11 a.m. Thursday at Tucker Funeral Home in Central City. Burial: Allens Chapel Cemetery.
Hatcher, Robert, 74, died Friday. Service: 2 p.m. Sunday at Barnett-Strother, Providence Chapel. Burial: Hatcher Cemetery in Butler County. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday and noon until the time of the service Sunday at the funeral home.
Johnston, Wendell, 79, died Saturday. Service: 11 a.m. Saturday at Hartford Christian Church, Hartford. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the church.
Moore, Terry, 63, died Tuesday. Service: 6 p.m. Friday at Crosswoods Baptist Church, Nicholasville. Visitation: 4 p.m. until the time of the service Friday at the church.
Murphy, Mary, 74, died Sunday. Funeral Mass: 10 a.m. Friday at St. Martin’s Catholic Church. Burial: St. Raphael’s Cemetery. Visitation: 9 a.m. until the time of the service Friday at the church.
Rowe, Jerry, 79, died Monday. Service: Noon Thursday at Tucker Funeral Home. Burial: Rose Hill Cemetery. Visitation: 8 a.m. until the time of the service Thursday at the funeral home.
Shivley, John, 72, died Thursday, July 21, 2022. Service: 2 p.m. Sunday, August 28, 2022, at the Eagles Aerie #4168, Starlite Drive, Owensboro.
Yarbrough, Rita, 68, died Tuesday. Service: 11 a.m. Friday at Tucker Funeral Home. Burial: Joines Chapel Cemetery. Visitation: 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
