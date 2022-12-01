Bratcher, Bridget, 47, died Saturday. Service: 12:30 p.m. Saturday at Geary Funeral Home, Fordsville. Visitation: 10:30 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Carden, Mitchell, 70, died Wednesday, November 16, 2022. Service: 2:30 p.m. Thursday at Friendship Baptist Church Cemetery, Daviess County. Visitation: 1 to 2 p.m. Thursday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory.
Hale, Hilda, 84, died Monday. Service: 11 a.m. Thursday at Luzerne General Baptist Church, Greenville. Burial: Luzerne Cemetery. Visitation: 9 a.m. until the time of the service Thursday at the church.
Howard, Joyce, 88, died Sunday. Service: 11 a.m. Thursday at Rose Hill Cemetery.
Jackson, Donald, 72, died Friday. Service: Noon Thursday at McFarland Funeral Home, with full military honors.
Johnson, Martha, 86, died Monday. Funeral Mass: 10 a.m. Friday at St. Lawrence Catholic Church, Philpot. Burial: St. Lawrence Cemetery. Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m., with prayers at 6:45 p.m., Thursday and Cecil Funeral Home, Whitesville and from 9 a.m. until the time of the service Friday at the church.
Lanham, Brian, 52, died Friday. Funeral Mass: 11 a.m. Thursday at St. William Catholic Church, Knottsville. Burial: St. William’s Cemetery. Visitation: 9 to 10 a.m. Thursday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory.
Nugent, Hershel, 74, died Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022. Service: 11 a.m. Saturday at St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery, Tell City, Indiana.
Pendley, Robert, 83, died Thursday, November 24, 2022. Service: 2 p.m. Saturday, December 17, 2022, at Tucker Memorial Chapel, Sacramento. Visitation: Noon until the time of the service Saturday, December 17, 2022, at the funeral home.
Rhineberger, Florence, 72, died Sunday. Service: 2 p.m. Thursday at James H. Davis Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial: Nickel Ridge Cemetery. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Thursday at the funeral home.
Quisenberry, Theresa, 62, died Monday. Service: 1 p.m. Friday at Trent-Dowell Funeral Home. Burial: Horsley Chapel Cemetery. Visitation: 10:30 a.m. until the time of the service Friday at the funeral home.
Wilkins, Clarence, 94, died Monday. Funeral Mass: 10 a.m. Thursday at Sts. Joseph and Paul Catholic Church. Burial: Resurrection Cemetery, with full military honors. Visitation: 9 a.m. until the time of the service Thursday at the church.
Commented