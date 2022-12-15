Bivens, Harold, 87, died Thursday. Service: 2 p.m. Saturday at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial: Owensboro Memorial Gardens. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Boone, Charles, 53, died Sunday. Service: 2 p.m. Friday at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory. Visitation: Noon until the time of the service Friday at the funeral home.
Cain, Randy, 66, died Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022. Service: 11 a.m. Monday at Newman Baptist Church, Owensboro. Burial: Scherer Cemetery. Visitation: 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday at James H. Davis Funeral Home and Crematory.
Calcaterra, Kathleen, 76, died Monday. Service: 11 a.m. Friday at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial: Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation: 3 to 8 p.m. Thursday and 9 a.m. until the time of the service Friday at the funeral home.
Craig, Joseph, 77, died Thursday. Service: 6 p.m. Thursday at Matthew’s Table.
Crowe, Frank, 82, died Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022. Service: 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, at Cates Cemetery, Whitesville.
Edge, Jennifer, 55, died Sunday. Service: 11 a.m. Thursday at Geary Funeral Home, Fordsville. Burial: Smith-Providence Cemetery. Visitation: 9 a.m. until the time of the service Thursday at the funeral home.
Graham, Robert, 89, died Monday. Visitation: 3 to 6 p.m. Thursday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory.
Harpe, Jessie, 101, died Saturday. Service: 1 p.m. Thursday at Trent-Dowell Funeral Home. Burial: Cedar Hill Cemetery, Stephensport. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Thursday at the funeral home.
Hayden, Sara, 81, died Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022. Funeral Mass: 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, at the Carmel Home chapel, with a reception to follow. Visitation: Noon until the time of the service Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, at the Carmel Home.
Heflin, Winford, 98, died Monday. Service: 1 p.m. Thursday at William L. Danks Funeral Home, Beaver Dam. Burial: Leach Cemetery, Horse Branch, with military honors provided by the Ohio County Honor Guard. Visitation: 9 a.m. until the time of the service Thursday at the funeral home.
Johnson, Roy, 81, died Saturday, Nov. 26. Service: 2 p.m. EST Sunday at Crowell Brothers Peachtree Chapel. Visitation: 1 p.m. EST until the time of service Sunday at the funeral home.
Jones, John, 73, died Monday, Nov. 28, 2022. Service: 10 a.m. Saturday at Cecil Funeral Home, Whitesville. Burial: Brushy Fork Cemetery. Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Pendley, Robert, 83, died Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022. Service: 2 p.m. Saturday at Tucker Memorial Chapel, Sacramento. Visitation: Noon until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Thomas, Joseph, 60, died Sunday. Service: 1 p.m. Thursday at James H. Davis Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial: Rosehill Cemetery. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Thursday at the funeral home.
Troutman, Guy, 88, died Sunday. Service: Noon Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022, at Muster Funeral Homes, Calhoun Chapel. Burial: Pleasant Hope Cemetery, McLean County. Visitation: 10:30 a.m. until the time of the service Thursday at the funeral home.
Commented