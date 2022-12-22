Belcher, Tammy, 40, died Sunday. Funeral Mass: 11 a.m. Thursday at Saints Joseph and Paul Catholic Church. Visitation: 9 a.m. until the time of the service Thursday at the church.
Crowe, Frank, 82, died Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022. Service: 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, at Cates Cemetery, Whitesville.
Harrison, Earnest, 90, died Friday. Service: 10:30 a.m. Thursday at Tucker Beechmon Funeral Home. Burial: Mud River Union Cemetery. Visitation: 9 a.m. until the time of the service Thursday at the funeral home.
Hayden, Sara, 81, died Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022. Funeral Mass: 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, at the Carmel Home chapel, with a reception to follow. Visitation: Noon until the time of the service Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, at the Carmel Home.
Hutchison, Robert, 67, died Monday. Service: 1 p.m. Thursday at Trent-Dowell Funeral Home. Visitation: 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service Thursday at the funeral home.
Murphy, Shawna, 52, died Saturday. Service: 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, at Mount Calvary Baptist Church. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, at the church.
Simmons, William, 81, died Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022. Funeral Mass: 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 20, 2023, at Saint Sebastian Church, Sebastian, Florida, followed by a reception at 11 a.m. at LeSage Hall.
Simon, Iona, 98, died Saturday. Service: Noon Thursday at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial: Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation: 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service Thursday at the funeral home.
Trent, McKinley, 91, died Sunday. Service: 11 a.m. Thursday at St. Romuald Catholic Church. Burial: St. Romuald Catholic Church Cemetery. Visitation: 9 a.m. until the time of the service Thursday at the church.
Commented