Adkins, Bonnie, 68, died Thursday. Funeral services: Noon Thursday at Tucker Funeral Home, Central City. Burial: Cherry Hill Cemetery. Visitation: After 10 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Aguirre, Rodolfo, 64, died Sunday. Funeral service: 6 p.m. Thursday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Visitation: 4 p.m. until the time of service Thursday at the funeral home.
Brown, Joretta, 81, died Thursday. Memorial services: 1 p.m. Thursday at Bevil Bros. Funeral Home, Beaver Dam. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of service Thursday at the funeral home.
Crowe, Frank, 82, died Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022. Service: 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, at Cates Cemetery, Whitesville.
Ellis, Tony, 60, died Sunday. Service: 6 p.m. Thursday at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory. Visitation: 2 to 6 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Hayden, Sara, 81, died Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022. Funeral Mass: 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, at the Carmel Home chapel, with a reception to follow. Visitation: Noon until the time of the service Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, at the Carmel Home.
Hughes, Paula, 78, died Friday. Service: 1 p.m. Friday at Geary Funeral Home, Fordsville. Burial: Fordsville Cemetery. Visitation: 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday and 11 a.m. until the time of the service Friday at the funeral home.
Kennedy, Bevin, 73, died Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022. Service: 2 p.m. Saturday at Gibson & Son Funeral Home, Hawesville Chapel. Burial: Serenity Hills. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Lewis, Thomas, 54, died Thursday, Dec. 22, 2023. Service: 2 p.m. Friday at Bevil Bros. Funeral Home, Beaver Dam. Burial: Centertown Cemetery. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Friday at the funeral home.
Lyddane, Joseph, 88, died Monday. Funeral Mass: 10 a.m. Friday at St. Pius Catholic Church. Burial: Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m., with prayers at 5 p.m., Thursday at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory and 9 a.m. until the time of the Mass Friday at the church.
Murphy, Shawna, 52, died Saturday. Service: 11 a.m. Saturday at Mount Calvary Baptist Church. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the church.
Peyton, Drexel, 89, died Tuesday, Dec. 20. Funeral service: 2 p.m. Thursday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial will be at Rosehill Cemetery. Visitation: Noon until the time of service Thursday at the funeral home.
Pogue, Jimmy, 79, died Sunday. Funeral services: 6 p.m. Thursday at Tucker Beechmont Funeral Home. Visitation: 4 p.m. until the time of service Thursday at the funeral home.
Potts, Elsie, 102, died Saturday. Funeral services: 3 p.m. Thursday at James H. Davis Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial: Owensboro Memorial Gardens. Visitation: 2 p.m. until the time of service on Thursday at the funeral home.
Rayborn, JoNell, 93, died Wednesday. Service: 11 a.m. Thursday at James H. Davis Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial: Bethlehem Cemetery. Visitation: 9 a.m. until the time of the service Thursday at the funeral home.
Renfrow, Dawn, 64, died Sunday. Service: 1 p.m. Thursday at James H. Davis Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial: Owensboro Memorial Gardens. Visitation: 11 a.m. until the time of the service Thursday at the funeral home.
Skipworth, Jane, 82, died Saturday. Funeral services: 11 a.m. Thursday at Joines Chapel General Baptist Church. Burial: Greenbrier Church Cemetery, Greenville. Visitation: 9 a.m. until time of service Thursday at the church.
Simmons, William, 81, died Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022. Funeral Mass: 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 20, 2023, at Saint Sebastian Church, Sebastian, Florida, followed by a reception at 11 a.m. at LeSage Hall.
Walters, Vickie, 67, died Monday. Service: 2 p.m. Thursday at Boultinghouse Funeral Home, Rockport, Indiana. Burial: Sunset Hill Cemetery. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Thursday at the funeral home.
Wells, Frederick, 75, died Tuesday. Service: 1 p.m. Saturday at Tucker Funeral Home, Central City. Burial: Cherry Grove Cemetery. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Zuerner, Clytie, 93, died Monday. Graveside services: 11 a.m. Thursday at the Chimes Mausoleum at GreeneLawn Memory Gardens, Greeneville, Tennessee.
