Ahl, Anita, 79, died Sunday. Service: 10 a.m. Thursday at Boultinghouse Funeral Home, Rockport, Indiana. Burial: Mt. Zion Cemetery. Visitation: 9 a.m. until the time of the service Thursday at the funeral home.
Cartwright, Edith, 78, died Sunday. Service: 11 a.m. Thursday at Tucker Beechmont Funeral Home. Burial: Union Chapel Cemetery.
Cole, Loyd, 73, died Sunday. Service: Noon Thursday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Thursday at the funeral home.
Leisure, Larry, 68, died Saturday. Service: 11 a.m. Friday in the chapel at Rosehill Cemetery. Burial: Elmwood Cemetery. Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. Friday at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory.
Meserve, Joseph, 53, died Saturday. Funeral Mass: 10 a.m. Monday at St. William Catholic Church. Burial: St. William Catholic Church Cemetery. Visitation: 2 to 5 p.m., with prayers at 4:30 p.m., Sunday at Cecil Funeral Home.
Owen, Chad, 89, died Saturday. Service: 11 a.m. Thursday at Muster Funeral Homes, Livermore Chapel. Burial: Pleasant Hill Cemetery, McLean County, with military honors conducted by the McLean County Veterans of Foreign Wars Memorial Post #5415. Visitation: 9 a.m. until the time of the service Thursday at the funeral home.
Pendley, Robert, 83, died Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022. Service: 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022, at Tucker Memorial Chapel, Sacramento. Visitation: Noon until the time of the service Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022, at the funeral home.
Smiley, William, 76, died Saturday. Service: 1 p.m. Thursday at New Bethel Baptist Church. Burial: Ivy Hill Cemetery, Hardinsburg. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Thursday at the church.
Turner, Deborah, 61, died Sunday, November 20, 2022. Service: 11 a.m. Saturday at Fourth Street Baptist Church, Owensboro. Visitation: 9 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the church.
Wright, Robert, 18, died July 16, 1950. Funeral Mass: 10 a.m. Friday at St. Mary of the Woods Catholic Church, Whitesville. Burial: St. Mary of the Woods Cemetery, with full military honors. Visitation: 2 to 8 p.m., with prayers at 7:30 p.m., Thursday at Cecil Funeral Home, Whitesville.
