Ashley, Dorothy, 96, died Monday. Service: 1 p.m. Friday at James H. Davis Funeral Home. Burial: Elmwood Cemetery. Visitation: 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday and after 11 a.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Bell-Barrows, Kathy, 62, died on Friday. Service: 4 p.m. Thursday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Visitation: 12 p.m. on Thursday at the funeral home.
Davis, Carolyn, 72, died on Friday. Service: Noon Friday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial: Owensboro Memorial Gardens. Visitation: 10 a.m. Friday until the time of service at the funeral home.
Dockery, Wilford, 75, died Sunday. Service: 11 a.m. Friday at Bevil Brothers Funeral Home. Burial: Oakwood Cemetery. Visitation: 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday and 9:30 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home.
Hinton, Hildegarde, 71, died Thursday, January 20, 2022. Service: 5 p.m. Friday at Trent-Dowell Funeral Home. Visitation: 1 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Horn, Barry, 60, died on Thursday, January 27, 2022. Service: 12 p.m. Saturday at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial: Yellow Creek Cemetery. Visitation: 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday at the funeral home and 10 a.m. until the time of service on Saturday.
Risinger, Wayne, died on Friday. Celebration of life: From 2 to 3:30 p.m. Feb. 6 at Reflections of Christ Church, Utica.
Rowan, Ellis, 99, died Friday. Service: 1 p.m. on Thursday at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial: Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation: 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the funeral home.
Smith, Alma, 84, died Sunday. Service: 1 p.m. on Thursday at Trent-Dowell Funeral Home. Burial: Calvary Temple Cemetery in Balltown. Visitation: 10 a.m. on Thursday at the funeral home.
Spratt, Patrice, 52, died on Monday. Service: 1 p.m. Thursday in the chapel at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial: Greens Chapel Cemetery. Visitation: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursday at the funeral home.
Stone, Sharon, 70, died Saturday. Service: Noon Thursday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Interment: Elmwood Cemetery. Visitation: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Thursday at the funeral home.
Sumner, Stephen, 73, died on Sunday. Service: 2 p.m. on Saturday at Bevil Brothers Funeral Home. Interment: Sunny Side Cemetery. Visitation: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday at the funeral home.
Whitfill, David, 54, died on January 3, 2022. Service: 10 a.m. on Monday at St. Romuald Catholic Church. Burial: St. Romuald Cemetery. Visitation: 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday at the church.
