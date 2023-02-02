Beavers, Anna, 78, died Monday. Service: 2 p.m. Sunday at James H. Davis Funeral Home and Crematory. Visitation: 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
Brickey, Barbara, 83, died Friday. Service: 1 p.m. Friday at Gibson & Son Funeral Home, Hawesville Chapel. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Friday at the funeral home.
Frakes, Harold, 80, died Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023. Burial: 2 p.m. Sunday at Sunset Hill Cemetery, Rockport, Indiana. Visitation: Noon to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Community Building at Rockport City Park.
Fulkerson, Lorene, 91, died Tuesday. Service: 11 a.m. Sunday at William L. Danks Funeral Home, Beaver Dam. Burial: Pond Run Cemetery, Echols. Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. until the time of the service Sunday at the funeral home.
Garrison, Donald, 86, died Monday. Service: 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Harvest Baptist Temple, Owensboro.
Hendricks, John, 83, died Friday, Jan. 20, 2023. Service: 1 p.m. Saturday at Muster Funeral Homes, Livermore Chapel, with Military Honors performed by the McLean County VFW Memorial Post #5415. Visitation: Noon until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Hill, Sue, 89, died Monday. Funeral Mass: 10 a.m. Friday at Immaculate Catholic Church. Burial: Mater Dolorosa Cemetery. Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m., with prayers at 6:30 p.m., Thursday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory.
McIntosh, Father Alan, 89, died Thursday. Funeral Mass: 1 p.m. Thursday at St. Benedict Cathedral, Evansville, Indiana. Visitation: 10:30 a.m. until the time of the Mass Thursday at the church.
Mingus, Barbara, 87, died Sunday. Funeral Mass: 11 a.m. Friday at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church, Cloverport. Burial: Calvary Cemetery. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m., with a prayer service at 7 p.m., Thursday at Cloverport Funeral Home.
Mingus, Gary, 64, died Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023. Service: 3 p.m. Sunday at the Smith Life Event Center, Maryville, Tennessee. Visitation: 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Richey, Richard, 77, died Sunday. Service: 11 a.m. Thursday at Tucker Funeral Home, Central City. Burial: Mt. Pisgah Cemetery.
Ridener, David, 77, died Saturday. Service: 6 p.m. Thursday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Visitation: 4 p.m. until the time of the service Thursday at the funeral home.
Worthington, W.G., 73, died Sunday. Service: 11 a.m. Thursday at Muster Funeral Homes, Calhoun Chapel. Burial: Brushy Fork Cemetery, Daviess County, with Military Honors conducted by the McLean County VFW Memorial Post #5415. Visitation: 9 a.m. until the time of the service Thursday at the funeral home.
