Allgood, Herbert, 68, died Saturday. Service: 10 a.m. Thursday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial: Kelly Cemetery. Visitation: 8:30 a.m. until the time of the service Thursday at the funeral home.
Atkinson, Delia, 69, died Tuesday. Visitation: Noon to 2 p.m. Friday at Bibbs Funeral Home Chapel, Greenville.
Baker, Levi, 74, died Sunday. Service: 3 to 6 p.m. Saturday at the Daviess County Lions Club Fairgrounds, Philpot. Light refreshments and food will be provided for everyone.
Davis, Mary, died Sunday. Service: 11 a.m. Friday at Tucker Funeral Home, Central City. Burial: Nebo Cemetery. Visitation: 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Decker, Bessie, 89, died Tuesday. Service: 1 p.m. Thursday at Hardinsburg United Methodist Church. Burial: Ivy Hill Cemetery. Visitation: 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service Thursday at the church.
Giltner, Juanita, 75, died Friday, Feb. 3, 2023. Service: 1 p.m. Saturday at Haskell & Morrison Funeral Home, Vevay, Indiana. Burial: Vevay Cemetery, Vevay, Indiana. Visitation: 11 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Gunder, Brian, 59, died Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023. Service: 2 p.m. Saturday at Baird Funeral Home, Troy, Ohio, with military honors. Visitation: Noon until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Howard-Adams, Patricia, 64, died Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023. Service: 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023, at Owensboro Christian Church. Visitation: Noon until the time of the service Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023, at the church.
Libs, Wanda, 97, died Saturday. Funeral Mass: 11 a.m. Friday at the Carmel Home Chapel. Burial: Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m., with prayers at 6:30 p.m., Thursday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory and 10 a.m. until the time of the Mass Friday at the Carmel Home.
Lee, Charles, 81, died Monday. Service: 2 p.m. Friday at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial: Utica Cemetery. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Friday at the funeral home.
McCoy, Esther, 89, died Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023. Service: 11 a.m. Thursday at Friendship Church of Christ, Fordsville. Burial: Friendship Community Cemetery. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Thursday at the church.
Morris, Ricky, 66, died Monday. Service: 1 p.m. Friday at William L. Danks Funeral Home, Beaver Dam. Burial: New Harmony Cemetery, Butler County. Visitation: 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday and 9 a.m. until the time of the service Friday at the funeral home.
Shown, Jerry, 80, died Friday. Service: 2 p.m. Thursday at James H. Davis Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial: Following service in Owensboro Memorial Gardens. Visitation: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Stodghill, Christopher, 33, died Saturday, Jan. 28. Services: 2 p.m. Saturday at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial: Rosehill Cemetery with military honors. Visitation: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Commented