Campbell, Jaren, 22, died Saturday. Service: 6 p.m. on Friday, January 21, 2022 in the chapel at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory. Visitation: From 1 to 6 p.m. on Friday at the funeral home.
Cottrell, James, 73, died Saturday. Service: 1 p.m. Thursday, January 20, 2022, at Trent-Dowell Funeral Home. Burial: Shady Grove Cemetery. Visitation: From 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday.
Froehlich, Joan, 81, died Saturday. Funeral Mass: Noon Friday at St. Stephen Cathedral. Entombment: Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation: From 3 to 7 p.m. Thursday, prayers at 6:30 p.m. Thursday and from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Friday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory.
Fulkerson, Wanda, 76, died Tuesday. Service: 10 a.m. Friday at Muster Funeral Homes, Calhoun Chapel, will be livestreamed at www.muster funeralhomes.com. Burial: St. Alphonsus Cemetery in St. Joseph. Visitation: From 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday and from 9 to 10 a.m. Friday at Musters, Calhoun.
Gilstrap, Cordie, 80, died Monday. Service: 1 p.m. Friday at William L. Danks Funeral Home, Beaver Dam. Burial: Rosine Cemetery. Visitation: From 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday and from 9 a.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Hamilton, Martha, 79, died Monday. The funeral service will be 2 p.m. Saturday, January 22 at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory with visitation from 11 a.m. until time of service. Private interment will be in Resurrection Cemetery.
Leibfreid, Sue, 88, died Sunday. Service: 2 p.m. Thursday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Entombment: Owensboro Memorial Gardens. Visitation: From 12 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Midkiff, Leonard, 91, died Saturday. Service: 1 p.m. Saturday at Bevil Bros. Funeral Home, Beaver Dam. Burial: Sunnydale Cemetery, near Dundee. Visitation: From 3 to 7 p.m. Friday and from 10 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Rice, Kenneth, 55, died Saturday. Service: 5 p.m. Thursday at Gibson and Son Funeral Home, Hawesville Chapel.
Roberts, Leroy, 85, died Thursday. Graveside Service: 11 a.m Monday, January 31 at Resthaven Park Cemetery in Glendale, Arizona. Visitation: 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, January 26 at the funeral home.
Stogner, Sue, 72, died Sunday. Service: 1 p.m. Thursday at Tucker Funeral Home, Central City. Burial: Mt. Pisgah Cemetery. Visitation: From 11 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
