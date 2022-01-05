Brown, Constance, 71, died Dec. 29. Funeral Mass: 12 p.m. Thursday at Our Lady of Lourdes. Burial: Rosehill Cemetery. Visitation: From 11 a.m. Thursday at the church.
Browning, Joyce Denise, 64, died Jan. 3. Visitation: 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Friday at Bibbs Funeral Home. Private burial to follow.
Chance, Robert, 86, died Jan. 4. Graveside Services: 1 p.m. at Tower Grove Cemetery in Murphysboro, Illinois.
Fenwick, James, 60, died Jan. 4. Visitation: 1-6 p.m. Saturday at Hayley McGinnis Funeral Home. Funeral procession to follow.
Gholson, Stella, 94, died Tuesday. Memorial Service: 1 p.m. Saturday at Jeffersontown United Methodist Church. Visitation: 11 a.m. until the time of service Saturday.
Goff, Faye Bastin, 86, died Monday. Funeral Services: 1 p.m. Friday at Tucker Funeral Home, Central City. Burial: Rose Hill Cemetery. Visitation: 10 a.m. Friday until the time of service.
Grenne, Brenda Sue, 61, died Jan. 4. Funeral Services: 1 p.m. Monday at Tucker Funeral Home, Central City. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of service Monday.
Hancock, Virginia, 99, died Jan. 3. Funeral Mass: 11 a.m. Friday at Carmel Home. Visitation: 11 a.m. until the time of service. Burial: St. Ann Cemetery, Morganfield.
Hines, Donald, 74, died Jan. 3. Memorial Service: 1 p.m. Monday at Tomblinson Funeral Home. Visitation: 11 a.m. until time of service.
Hughes, Martha, 95, died Jan. 2. Funeral Mass: following visitation at Saint Joseph Catholic Church in Leitchfield at 10 a.m.
Martin, Patty Joyce, 83, died Jan. 4. Funeral Services: 1 p.m. at Pleasant Valley Missionary Baptist Church, Providence. Burial: Oddfellows Cemetery. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of funeral service.
Pile, Dwight, 89, died Friday. Service: 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022, at Trent-Dowell Funeral Home. Burial: Custer Cemetery. Visitation: From 3:30 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday and after 8:30 a.m. Thursday.
Powers, Gwendolyn, 75, died Dec. 18. Service: 12 p.m. Saturday, January 8, 2022, at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial: Owensboro Memorial Gardens. Visitation: From 5 to 7 p.m. Friday and from 10 a.m. Saturday until the service.
Schmeal, Charles, 75, died Jan 2. Celebration of Life: 11 a.m. Saturday at the Jack Wells Activity Center, Owensboro. Visitation: 9:30-10:30 a.m.
Spencer, Keith Allen, 51, died Jan. 4. Memorial Service: 5 p.m. Friday at Gibson and Son Funeral Home, Hawesville.
Straney, Virginia, 62, died Sunday. Service: 12 p.m. noon on Thursday in the chapel at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory. Visitation: From 10 a.m. to noon on Thursday at the funeral home.
