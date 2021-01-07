Baker, Michael, 68, died Monday. Livestreaming service: Noon Thursday at www.cecilfuneralhome.com.
Bruce, James, 75, died Friday. Service: 1 p.m. Saturday at Tucker Beechmont Funeral Home. Burial: Evergreen Cemetery. Visitation: After 11 a.m. Saturday.
Crowe, Dorothy, 87, died Sunday. Livestreaming service: 1 p.m. Saturday on At Little Flock House of Jesus Christ Fellowship’s Facebook page. Visitation: After 5 p.m. Friday at McFarland Funeral Home.
Dockery Sr., Danny, 73, died Dec. 14. Memorial service: 2 p.m. Saturday at 2412 W. Ninth St., Owensboro.
Durham, Amye, 84, died Sunday. Service: Noon Friday in the chapel of Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Visitation: After 10 a.m. Friday.
Fox, Crystal, 36, died Dec. 30. Burial: Pleasant Grove Cemetery. Visitation: After 10 a.m. Thursday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory.
Hanschu, Randy, 68, died Sunday. Memorial service: 1 p.m. Monday at the Porter Funeral Home, 8535 Monrovia St., Lenexa, KS 66215.
Mendez, Heather, 45, died Monday. Service: 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 16, at Eaton Memorial Baptist Church.
Commented