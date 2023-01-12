Bell, Leora, 99, died Tuesday. Service: 1 p.m. Saturday at Muster Funeral Homes, Calhoun Chapel. Burial: Poplar Grove Cemetery, McLean County. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Cartwright, Wayne, 70, died Monday. Service: 1 p.m. Thursday at Tucker Funeral Home, Central City. Burial: 10 a.m. Friday at Oak Grove Cemetery, Paducah. Visitation: 11 a.m. until the time of the service Thursday at the funeral home.
Colburn, Bryan, 66, died Tuesday. Funeral Mass: 10:30 a.m. Thursday at Blessed Mother Catholic Church. Burial: Elmwood Cemetery. Visitation: 9 a.m. until the time of the service Thursday at James H. Davis Funeral Home and Crematory.
Connelly, Kevin, died Friday, Dec. 16, 2022. Service: 2 p.m. Friday at Wildwood Country Club, Louisville, with a reception to follow.
Crowe, Frank, 82, died Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022. Service: 10 a.m. Saturday at Cates Cemetery, Whitesville.
Edwards, Danny, 74, died Sunday. Service: 11 a.m. Thursday at Tucker Funeral Home, Central City. Burial: Rose Hill Cemetery, with Military Honors.
Hayden, Sara, 81, died Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022. Funeral Mass: 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, at the Carmel Home chapel, with a reception to follow. Visitation: Noon until the time of the service Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, at the Carmel Home.
Higdon, Anthony, 91, died Sunday. Funeral Mass: Noon Friday at St. Pius X Catholic Church. Burial: Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory and 10 a.m. until the time of the Mass Friday at the church.
James, Mae, 76, died Sunday. Service: 1 p.m. Friday at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial: Rosehill-Elmwood Cemetery. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Friday at the funeral home.
Johnson, Sue, 84, died Friday, Jan. 6, 2023. Funeral Mass: 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church, Utica. Visitation: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 27, 2023.
Law, Tommie, 85, died Sunday. Service: 2 p.m. Thursday at James H. Davis Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial: Owensboro Memorial Gardens. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Thursday at the funeral home.
McCoy, Terry, 69, died Sunday. Service: 2 p.m. Thursday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial: Owensboro Memorial Gardens. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Thursday at the funeral home.
Morgan, Sherry, 66, died Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023. Service: 11 a.m. Saturday at Calhoun Baptist Church. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the church.
Moyer, Ruth, 89, died Saturday. Service: 2 p.m. Thursday at the Boultinghouse Funeral Home in Rockport, Indiana. Burial: Sunset Hill Cemetery, Rockport. Visitation: Noon to 2 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Mullins, Basil, 78, died Wednesday. Service: 1 p.m. EST Saturday at K House-UK Varsity Letter Association at 1398 Sports Center Drive in Lexington.
Oost, Donald, 63, died. Service: 2 p.m. Thursday at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial: Clear Run Cemetery, Ohio County. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Thursday at the funeral home.
Preston, LoVera, 91, died Saturday. Service: Noon Friday at Custer Church of God. Burial: Bennett Cemetery, Custer. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday and 8:30 to 11 a.m. Friday at Trent-Dowell Funeral Home.
Roach, Billy, 61, died Sunday. Service: Noon Saturday at Pleasant Hill Baptist Church, Magan. Burial: 2 p.m. Saturday at the Magan Community Cemetery.
Robinson, Debbie, 65, died Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022. Service: 11 a.m. Saturday at Buck Creek Baptist Church. Visitation: 9 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the church.
Roby, James, 45, died Saturday. Service: 6 p.m. Thursday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Visitation: 3 p.m. until the time of the service Thursday at the funeral home.
Russell, George, 83, died Saturday, Dec. 30, 2022. Service: 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. EST Sunday at the Frankfort Women’s Club, 200 Washington Street, Frankfort.
Shields, Mary, 69, died Monday. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home and Crematory.
Simmons, William, 81, died Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022. Funeral Mass: 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 20, 2023, at Saint Sebastian Church, Sebastian, Florida, followed by a reception at 11 a.m. at LeSage Hall.
Woolen, Bruce, 66, died Tuesday. Funeral: Noon Friday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial: Following service at Pleasant Grove Cemetery. Visitation: 2 to 7 p.m. Thursday, with prayers at 6 p.m. Thursday and after 10 a.m. Friday at the funeral home.
