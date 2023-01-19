Bell, Woodrow, 78, died Friday. Service: 1 p.m. Thursday at First Assembly of God Church, Owensboro. Burial: Rosehill Cemetery. Visitation: 11 a.m. until the time of the service Thursday at the church.
Dickens, James, 83, died Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023. Funeral Mass: Noon Friday at Immaculate Catholic Church. Burial: St. Mary of the Woods Cemetery, Whitesville. Visitation: 2 to 7 p.m., with prayers at 6 p.m., Thursday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory and 11 a.m. until the time of the service Friday at the church.
Gish, Ramona, 87, died Sunday. Service: 2 p.m. Thursday at Tucker Funeral Home, Central City. Burial: Rose Hill Cemetery. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Thursday at the funeral home.
Frakes, Harold, 80, died Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023. Burial: 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023, at Sunset Hill Cemetery, Rockport, Indiana. Visitation: Noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023, at the Community Building at the Rockport City Park.
Hayden, Sara, 81, died Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022. Funeral Mass: 1 p.m. Saturday at the Carmel Home chapel, with a reception to follow. Visitation: Noon until the time of the service Saturday at the Carmel Home.
Higgs, Patricia, 79, died Tuesday. Service: Noon Saturday at Mount Calvary Baptist Church, Owensboro. Burial: Rosehill-Elmwood Cemetery, Owensboro. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Friday and 10 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday at McFarland Funeral Home, Owensboro.
Howard, Its, 92, died Friday. Funeral Mass: 10 a.m. Friday at St. Mary of the Woods Catholic Church, Whitesville. Burial: St. Mary of the Woods Cemetery. Visitation: 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday at the Carmel Home and 3 to 7 p.m., with prayers at 7 p.m., Thursday at Cecil Funeral Home, Whitesville.
Huff, Jill, 56, died Friday. Service: 2 p.m. Friday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial: Owensboro Memorial Gardens. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Friday at the funeral home.
Johnson, Sue, 84, died Friday, Jan. 6, 2023. Funeral Mass: 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church, Utica. Visitation: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 27, 2023.
Logsdon, Ellen, 82, died Tuesday. Service: 1 p.m. Thursday at Tucker Funeral Home, Central City. Burial: Rose Hill Cemetery. Visitation: 11 a.m. until the time of the service Thursday at the funeral home.
Morgan, George, 69, died Friday, Jan. 13, 2023. Funeral Mass: 10 a.m. Saturday at St. Stephen Catholic Church, Owensboro. Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m., with prayers at 7 p.m., Friday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory and 9 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the church.
O’Neal, Peggy, 74, died Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023. Service: 2 p.m. Friday at Calhoun Cemetery, McLean County.
Powers, Shirley, 81, died Sunday. Service: 11 a.m. Thursday at Gibson & Son Funeral Home, Hawesville Chapel. Burial: Serenity Hills. Visitation: 9 a.m. until the time of the service Thursday at the funeral home.
Roeder, Cecil, 67, died Sunday. Service: 2 p.m. Friday at Bevil Bros. Funeral Home, Beaver Dam. Burial: Central Grove Cemetery near Centertown. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Friday at the funeral home.
Rowan, Olga, 90, died Saturday. Service: 11 a.m. Saturday at Fourth Street Baptist Church, Owensboro. Burial: Owensboro Memorial Gardens Mausoleum. Visitation: 5 to 8 p.m. Friday at Fourth Street Baptist Church and 10 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the church.
Russelburg, Wanda, 84, died Sunday. Funeral Mass: 10 a.m. Saturday at St. Mary of the Woods Catholic Church, Whitesville. Burial: St. Mary of the Woods Cemetery. Visitation: 2 to 6 p.m., with prayers at 5:30 p.m., Friday at Cecil Funeral Home, Whitesville.
Rudolph, Joyce, 86, died Thursday. Service: 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, at Green River Chapel, Central City. Visitation: 10:30 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, at the church.
Simmons, William, 81, died Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022. Funeral Mass: 10 a.m. Friday at Saint Sebastian Church, Sebastian, Florida, followed by a reception at 11 a.m. at LeSage Hall.
Walker, Joyce, 84, died Sunday. Service: 2 p.m. Thursday at Muster Funeral Homes, Livermore Chapel. Burial: Oak Hill Cemetery, Livermore. Visitation: 11 a.m. until the time of the service Thursday at the funeral home.
Commented