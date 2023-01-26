Adkins, Ella, 87, died Thursday. Visitation: 3 to 6 p.m. Thursday at Gibson & Son Funeral Home, Lewisport Chapel.
Beeny, Anna, 92, died Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023. Service: 1 p.m. Saturday in the chapel of Harris Funeral Home, Madisonville. Burial: Odd Fellows Cemetery, Madisonville. Visitation: 11 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Boyken, Ruth, 101, died Monday. Service: 3 p.m. EST Saturday in the Dignity Chapel of the Evergreen Funeral Home, Louisville. Burial: Court of St. Paul of the Evergreen Cemetery & Garden Mausoleums. Visitation: 1 p.m. EST until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Frakes, Harold, 80, died Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023. Burial: 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023, at Sunset Hill Cemetery, Rockport, Indiana. Visitation: Noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023, at the Community Building at the Rockport City Park.
Girten, Mary, 83, died Monday. Funeral Mass: 1 p.m. Friday at Precious Blood Catholic Church. Burial: St. Peter Cemetery, Stanley. Visitation: 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Friday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory.
Hatcher, Jimmy, 67, died Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022. Service: 10 a.m. Friday at Rosehill Cemetery, Owensboro.
Hester, Thomas, 75, died Sunday. Service: Noon Thursday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial: Rosehill Cemetery. Visitation: 9 a.m. until the time of the service Thursday at the funeral home.
Hillard, Lettie, 83, died Monday. Service: 10 a.m. Saturday at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial: Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation: 4 to 6 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Howard, Shirley, 82, died Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023. Service: 11 a.m. Saturday at Fourth Street Baptist Church. Burial: Owensboro Memorial Gardens. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the church.
Johnson, Sue, 84, died Friday, Jan. 6, 2023. Funeral Mass: 10 a.m. Saturday at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church, Utica. Visitation: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Kron, Amy, died Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023. Service: 1 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023, at the Wendall Most Center, Owensboro. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home in Franklin, Tennessee.
Mingus, Gary, 64, died Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023. Service: 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023, at the Smith Life Event Center, Maryville, Tennessee. Visitation: 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Nash, Lloyd, 83, died Sunday. Funeral Mass: 10 a.m. Saturday at St. Stephen Cathedral. Visitation: Noon to 6 p.m. Friday at James H. Davis Funeral Home and Crematory.
Rudolph, Joyce, 86, died Thursday. Service: 11:30 a.m. Saturday at Green River Chapel, Central City. Visitation: 10:30 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the church.
Smith, Daniel, 91, died Sunday. Service: 11 a.m. Friday at Hardinsburg United Methodist Church. Burial: Hensley Cemetery. Visitation: 9 a.m. until the time of the service Friday at the church.
