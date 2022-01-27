Brumley, Antoinette, 60, died on Tuesday. Service: 11 a.m. on Friday at Tucker Beechmont Funeral Home. Visitation: 10 a.m. on Friday at the funeral home.
Camron, Ronald, 50, died Saturday. Service: 2 p.m. Thursday at Glenn Funeral Home & Crematory. Entombment: Christ Chapel at Owensboro Memorial Gardens. Visitation: 10 a.m to 2 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Gibson, Ann, 77, died on Wednesday, January 19, 2022. Service: 12 p.m. Saturday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial: Owensboro Memorial Gardens. Visitation: 10 a.m. on Saturday at the funeral home.
Jones, Tommy, 62, died on January 13, 2022. Service: 3 p.m. — 4 p.m. Saturday at Wing Ave. Baptist Church.
Murphy, William, 53, died Monday. Mass Service: 12 p.m. on Friday, January 28 at St. Stephens Cathedral. Visitation: 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday, January 27 at the Murphy Farm 3970 Goodwin Road, Utica, KY 42376 and 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. on Friday, January 28 at St. Stephens Cathedral.
Rice, Cynthia, 67, died on January 17, 2022. Service: 10 a.m. at Kraft Funeral Service. Visitation: 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, January 25, 2022 and 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Wednesday, January 26 at the funeral home.
Risinger, Wayne, died on Friday. Celebration of life: From 2 to 3:30 p.m. Feb. 6 at Reflections of Christ Church, Utica.
Thompson, Steven, 63, died on Monday. Service: noon on Friday, January 28, 2022 at Tucker Funeral Home. Burial in Woodland Cemetery. Visitation: 10 a.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Wedding, Joseph, 81, died on Tuesday. Funeral mass: noon on Friday, January 28, 2022 at St. Mary of the Woods. Burial: St. Mary of the Woods Cemetery. Visitation: 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. with prayers at 6:30 on Thursday at Cecil Funeral Home.
