Atherton, J.M., 94, died Monday. Service: 11 a.m. Friday at Buck Creek Baptist Church. Burial: Buck Creek Baptist Cemetery, McLean County, with Military Honors presented by the McLean County VFW Post #5415. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m., with a Masonic service at 7 p.m. Thursday at Muster Funeral Homes, Livermore Chapel and 10 a.m. until the time of the service Friday at the church.
Autry, Gina, 68, died Thursday. Service: Noon Thursday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial: Rosehill Cemetery. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Thursday at the funeral home.
Connelly, Kevin, died Friday, Dec. 16, 2022. Service: 2 p.m. Friday, Jan. 13, 2023, with a reception to follow.
Crowe, Frank, 82, died Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022. Service: 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, at Cates Cemetery, Whitesville.
Edge, James, 70, died Monday. Service: 11 a.m. Thursday at Boling Chapel United Methodist Church. Burial: Boling Chapel United Methodist Church Cemetery. Visitation: 9 a.m. until the time of the service Thursday at the church.
Fulton, Frances, 94, died Monday. Service: 1 p.m. Thursday at William L. Danks Funeral Home, Beaver Dam. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Thursday at the funeral home.
Hall, Thomas, 58, died Monday. Service: 2 p.m. Thursday at James H. Davis Funeral Home and Crematory. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Thursday at the funeral home.
Hayden, Sara, 81, died Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022. Funeral Mass: 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, at the Carmel Home chapel, with a reception to follow. Visitation: Noon until the time of the service Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, at the Carmel Home.
Jenkins, Reginald, 64, died Saturday. Service: 11 a.m. Thursday at Tucker Funeral Home, Central City. Burial: Cherry Hill Cemetery.
Johnson, Robert, 74, died Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022. Service: 11 a.m. Saturday at Mt. Calvary Baptist Church, Owensboro. Burial: Owensboro Memorial Gardens Cemetery. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the church.
McCorquodale, Tamera, 62, died Saturday. Service: 11 a.m. Friday at Tucker Funeral Home. Burial: Old Bethel Cemetery. Visitation: 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Morris, David, 86, died Monday. Service: 11 a.m. Friday at Maplelawn Park Cemetery & Mausoleum, Paducah.
Robinson, Debbie, 65, died Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022. Service: 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, at Buck Creek Baptist Church. Visitation: 9 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, at the church.
Simmons, William, 81, died Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022. Funeral Mass: 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 20, 2023, at Saint Sebastian Church, Sebastian, Florida, followed by a reception at 11 a.m. at LeSage Hall.
Stephens, Donald, 89, died Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022. Service: Noon Saturday at Naville and Seabrook Funeral Home, New Albany, Indiana. Burial: Evans Landing Presbyterian Cemetery, Elizabeth, Indiana. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Stith, Dorothy, 96, died Saturday. Service: 2 p.m. Friday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial: Owensboro Memorial Gardens. Visitation: Noon until the time of the service Friday at the funeral home.
Taylor, William, 47, died Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022. Service: 2 p.m. Saturday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Visitation: Noon until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Young, Martha, 86, died Sunday. Service: 2 p.m. Saturday at Beaver Dam Baptist Church. Burial: Oakwood Cemetery, Hartford. Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. Friday at William L. Danks Funeral Home, Beaver Dam, and noon until the time of the service Saturday at the church.
Commented