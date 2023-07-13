]Blunk, John, 63, died Wednesday, July 5, 2023. Service: 3:30 p.m. Friday at Walnut Memorial Baptist Church Fellowship Hall. Visitation: 2 p.m. until the time of the service Friday at the church.
Boudreau, Edward, 87, died Thursday. Service: 10 a.m. Thursday at St. Bernard Catholic Church in Rockport. Burial: Mt. Zion Cemetery with military honors. Visitation: 9 a.m. to 9:45 a.m. Thursday at Boultinghouse Funeral Home in Rockport, Indiana.
Clark, Angela, 90, died Saturday. Funeral Mass: Noon Thursday at St. Stephen Cathedral. Burial: Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation: 11 a.m. until the time of the Mass Thursday at the church.
Elliott, Steven, 60, died Saturday, June 10, 2023. Service: Noon Sunday at the Hartford Memorial Chapel. Visitation: 11 a.m. Sunday at the Hartford Memorial Chapel.
Floyd, Amy, 51, died Saturday. Visitation: 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday at Muster Funeral Homes, Calhoun Chapel.
Heltsley, Martha, 90, died Monday. Service: 2 p.m. Thursday at Tucker Beechmont Funeral Home. Burial: Mt. Moriah Cemetery.
Herndon, Tom, 66, died Wednesday, June 7, 2023. Service: 11 a.m. Saturday, July 29, 2023, at Muster Funeral Homes, Livermore Chapel. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday, July 29, 2023, at the funeral home.
Laster, Norma, 93, died Saturday. Service: 2 p.m. Friday at Tucker Funeral Home, Central City. Burial: Rose Hill Cemetery. Visitation: Noon until the time of the service Friday at the funeral home.
Thomas, Katherine, 94, died Saturday. Funeral Mass: 10 a.m. Thursday at Sts. Joseph and Paul Catholic Church. Burial: Resurrection Cemetery.
