Bradley, Sandra, 78, died Monday. Service: Noon Friday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial: Chapel or Peace at Rosehill Cemetery. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Friday at the funeral home.
Boarman, James, 96, died Tuesday. Funeral Mass: 10 a.m. Friday at St. Mary of the Woods Catholic Church. Burial: St. Mary of the Woods Cemetery. Visitation: 2 to 8 p.m., with prayers at 7:30 p.m., Thursday and 9 to 9:30 Friday at Cecil Funeral Home.
Coomes, Thomas, 75, died Friday. Service: 3 p.m. Tuesday at Wilmore Cemetery. Visitation: 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. Tuesday at Betts & West Funeral Home.
Griffith, William, 87, died Wednesday. Service: 11 a.m. Saturday at A. D. Porter & Sons Funeral Home, Louisville. Burial: Calvary Cemetery. Visitation: 5 to 8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Hillard, Lessie, 56, died Sunday. Service: 6 p.m. Thursday at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory. Visitation: 3 p.m. until the time of the service Thursday at the funeral home.
Kilgore, Abagail, infant, died Thursday, June 30, 2022. Service: 11 a.m. Saturday at Muster Funeral Homes, Calhoun Chapel. Burial: 4 p.m. Saturday at Eddy Creek Cemetery in Princeton. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Lovell, Dale, 80, died Thursday. Service: 6 p.m. Saturday, July 16, 2022, at Rosewood Farms in Greenville. Visitation: 5 p.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the farm.
Maddox, Janice, 54, died Monday. Service: 11 a.m Thursday at Tucker Funeral Home. Burial: Union Ridge Cemetery.
Puckett, Kenneth, 79, died Friday. Service: 5 p.m. Thursday in the chapel at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory. Visitation: noon until the time of the service Thursday at the funeral home.
Reynolds, Joline, 92, died Friday. Service: 2 p.m. Friday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial: Owensboro Memorial Gardens. Visitation: 11 a.m. until the time of the service Friday at the funeral home.
Robinson, Jerry died Monday, June 6, 2022. Service: Saturday, July 16, 2022, at Lee Family Cemetery near Beech Grove.
Swift, Fanya, 51, died Saturday. Service: 11 a.m. Saturday at Taylor Mine Baptist Church. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the church.
Wagner, Robert, 76, died Sunday. Service: Noon Thursday at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home. Burial: Nelson National Cemetery. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Thursday at the funeral home.
Watson, Carol, 68, died Monday. Service: 1 p.m. Thursday at William L. Danks Funeral Home. Burial: Calvary Hill Cemetery. Visitation: 9 a.m. until the time of the service Thursday at the funeral home.
