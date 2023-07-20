Boarman, Helen, 90, died Monday. Funeral Mass: 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church. Burial: Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m., with prayers at 6:30 p.m., Friday at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory and 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the church.
Burton, Kelley, 62, died Monday, July 10, 2023. Service: 2 p.m. Friday at Cecil Funeral Home. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Friday at the funeral home.
Crawford, Ricky, 60, died Sunday, July 16, 2023. Service: 3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023, at Grandview Cemetery, Grandview, Indiana.
Duncan, Sherry, 69, died Saturday. Service: Noon Friday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial: Elmwood Cemetery. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday and 10 a.m. until the time of the service Friday at the funeral home.
Herndon, Tom, 66, died Wednesday, June 7, 2023. Service: 11 a.m. Saturday, July 29, 2023, at Muster Funeral Homes, Livermore Chapel. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday, July 29, 2023, at the funeral home.
Horn, Charlie, 72, died Saturday, July 15, 2023. Visitation: 2 p.m. Sunday at the Amvets Post 75, 2600 West Second St., Owensboro.
Jacob, Wanda, 96, died Sunday. Service: Noon Thursday at Hartford Memorial Funeral Chapel. Burial: Bells Run Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Thursday at the funeral home.
Love, Brenda, 78, died Saturday. Service: 11 a.m. Friday at Muster Funeral Homes, Calhoun Chapel. Burial: Calhoun Cemetery. Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. Thursday and 10 a.m. until the time of the service Friday at the funeral home.
Robertson, Paula, 65, died Saturday. Service: 1 p.m. Thursday at James H. Davis Funeral Home Chapel. Burial: Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Thursday at the funeral home.
Stephens, Perry, 85, died Saturday. Service: 11 a.m. Thursday at Pellville Baptist Church. Burial: Pellville Cemetery. Visitation: 9 a.m. until the time of the service Thursday at the church.
Wright, Joseph, 82, died Saturday. Service: Noon Friday at Harned Methodist Church. Visitation: 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday and 10 a.m. until the time of the service Friday at the church.
Yeiser, Cynthia, 62, died Tuesday. Service: Noon Saturday at James H. Davis Funeral Home and Crematory. Visitation: 10 a.m. until time of service Saturday at the funeral home.
